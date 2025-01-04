How to Prepare Your New Pet for Winter: Tips for Cold Weather Care

Baby, it’s cold outside

Did you get the gift of a new furry friend for the holidays? Or maybe you made a resolution to adopt an animal from a shelter in 2025? Then congratulations! The new year is a perfect time to bring more of everything a pet can offer into your life. Even though it can make your life crazier sometimes, pet ownership can be enjoyable and rewarding.

Last month’s newsletter offered great tips on how to make sure your home, family, and budget is ready for the new arrival and what to expect, whether you’re new to pet ownership or have been opening your home to various critters for years.

A good first step is to make sure they’re ready for the winter, inside and outside.

As of late December, we’ve had less snow but more rain in the Inland Northwest. So pet owners are generally less concerned about slipping on the ice and more about more muddy pawprints on the floor.

But you should still be concerned about exposure since even though there isn’t snow, the temperature is still usually at or near freezing.

In climates like ours, veterinarians suggest limiting outdoor activity for most dogs to around 10-15 minutes at a time. Owners should also watch them carefully for signs of trouble, such as shivering, whining, fatigue, and confusion. Like humans, dogs can suffer from hypothermia or frostbite if they’re outside too long, especially lower-weight dogs.

Even an outside uninsulated doghouse may not offer much shelter – pet health experts don’t recommend them being outside more than four consecutive hours in below 45-degree weather.

There’s definitely an asterisk for some breeds of dogs who are more comfortable being outside in the winter such as huskies. While dogs with thinner fur may zip back inside to their warm bed after a quick trip outside, other furrier dogs may enjoy sitting outside in the cold and wind and even snowdrifts. They’re usually OK staying out a little longer but definitely monitor. It’s a fair trade, since they’re usually the first ones seeking shade or AC in the summer while the short-hair dogs like to linger to soak up sunlight.

Sweaters or raincoats are recommended for smaller, shorter-hair dogs which can keep them warm and dry. Booties can keep their paws dry and reduce the risk of frostbite or damage from ice. Snow and ice can also dry paws and cause cracking and chapping. Paws can also absorb snow-melting chemicals. To reduce chapping and keep paws moist, some suggest applying Vaseline, although try to avoid them licking it off.

Inside suggestions for winter are easier: a comfy rug, bed, or couch may be all they need to stay toasty. If your dog lives in a crate, consider extra bedding or another blanket on top when it gets cold.

Your veterinarian can provide other advice and suggestions about proper winter attire or how well your dog may tolerate winter conditions.