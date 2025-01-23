Letters for Jan. 23

Let’s hope Baumgartner shows more judgment, honesty in new position

On day one of his administration, the new president freed 1,500 convicted rioters, many of whom violently assaulted police officers in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, our new representative, Michael Baumgartner, chastises the outgoing president for issuing pre-emptive pardons for members of his family and former elected and appointed officials who have not been arrested, tried or convicted of any crime. He did so because they have been repeatedly threatened by the incoming president and some of his thuggish devotees.

This is who we sent to Washington to represent us. Baumgartner’s false equivalence for these actions is a disturbing omen of things to come. Let’s hope Baumgartner shows a little more judgment and honesty in the future.

Is Baumgartner going to go along to just to get along, consequences be damned, or is he going to defend the rule of law? Does he support thuggery and the unleashing violent criminals on society?

In essence, the new president has spent the past four years creating a private militia by painting these rioters as patriots. Now, he has let these thugs loose on anyone who disagrees with him. That is what happened. This is third world stuff. Where does Baumgartner stand on this?

Jim Wavada

Spokane

Whittling away must stop

Every time I read articles about our Legislature, I’m made aware of just how many times our public schools funding has been damaged by that body.

In November 1988, the Idaho Lottery act became law when 51% of Idaho voters approved a constitutional amendment repealing the constitutional ban on lotteries.

Idaho set an industry record by implementing a lottery within 200 days. The mission of the Idaho Lottery “is to responsibly provide entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize the dividends for public schools and buildings.”

The formula for dividing the lottery dividend has changed over the years. In 1989, when the lottery was set up, 50% would go toward public school M&O, 50% would be for the Permanent Building fund.

In 2008, the formula changed, 37.5% to Public School M&O, 37.5% to the state’s Permanent Building fund and 25% to the Bond Levy equalization fund.

In 2024, the Idaho Legislature again made changes, marking the third time the formula has been changed to the detriment of public schools.

Now the Legislature appears intent to make further inroads in the money for public schools by giving money to private/ religious schools.

This whittling away must stop.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

Girven will be missed

In response to Lila Girven’s recent death, I simply wanted to add my tribute to her long and fruitful life.

As the curator of the Cheney Cowles Museum for 12 years, I often relied upon her quiet and firm support to help move things along.

She is the end of an era and will be long missed.

Beth Sellars

Seattle