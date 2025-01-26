Letters for Jan. 26

Racist incidents in Mead community

There have been two notable racist incidents in the Mead community with little public discussion. As a person raised in Virginia during the 1960s, I witnessed incidents like these used to intimidate, threaten, harm and show power to African American and the social code that perpetuated them.

Unknown persons rang a doorbell of a home dressed in KKK garb near Mt. Spokane High School. Why would someone dress to exemplify intimidation and harm to those of color and their allies? While it wasn’t illegal, it publicly showed hate and intimidation.

The racist incident at Mead High School is more insidious. Popular upper-class football players assaulted Black football players and a white student who came to their aid. It was labeled hazing, but hazing is defined as an initiation ritual for all players not just those with dark skin. The perpetrators of this crime even videoed the assaults and circulated them around the school, resulting in humiliation and harm to all of Mead’s Black students, not just those assaulted. It took months for the Mead authorities to even investigate this hate crime (a class C felony under the Washington Criminal Code) and when they did it was downplayed as hazing. Is this because popular football players aren’t seen like other students?

Now it is time for the Mead administration and school board members to show leadership to change this racism, if they have the integrity and compassion to do so. They can start by asking the Black community to help them.

Rosemarie E. Thurman

Spokane

Sheriff policies

Recently went to pick up a book at North Spokane Library. It was the day of the newly elected representative’s town hall meeting for Eastern Washington unbeknownst to me. The parking lot was quite crowded, so I had to drive around to find a spot (there were spots). While circling the lot I noticed a very large red “Raptor” pickup in an EV charging spot. We have used the chargers there, so I was aware of the spots.

As I was leaving the library I asked a fully uniformed officer standing in the lobby if there were fines for that. He put away his cell phone that he was scrolling on and took out yet another phone which I assume was his work phone. He said he wasn’t sure but proceeded to walk out to the lot and took a look. He told me he didn’t have a “ticket” book and couldn’t do anything. OK, but I questioned if perhaps he could get someone who did have a book to ticket this person as it was a very blatant disregard of parking there with a sign clearing stating there was a $124 fine for not charging? He walked away mumbling something and went back inside.

My question is what is this fully uniformed officer doing exactly and apparently getting paid for? Someone’s tax money is being spent in a poor fashion if no one does their job which to me is upholding the law. Thumbs down on this.

Vicki Barnes

Colbert

Northwest politicians’ opinions

Thanks to The Spokesman-Review for publishing initial opinions of politicians in our area regarding our president’s recent decisions to pardon all offenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at our nation’s capitol, as well as on the attempt to eliminate birthright citizenship in our country.

Ed Simpson’s letter to the editor of Jan. 22 in which he hoped Michael Baumgartner would not try to fill Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ shoes because she turned out to be a “toady for Donald Trump and the Republican Party.” I agree with this thought as it appears Michael does not appear to be taking a strong position with regard to birthright citizenship. If he prefers a congressional action on this, perhaps he can be the initiator of such a nontraditional opinion.

Further, the stated positions (as reported in The Spokesman-Review by Orion Donovan Smith) of Idaho politicians on Trump’s blanket pardoning of violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists are cowardly. The number of Republicans running away from questions by the press is alarming. This demonstrates the uncomfortable position the master puppeteer has created for them.

I expect this sort of subservience from the Idaho politicians, but I remain hopeful that Michael Baumgartner will not turn into just another Trump toady, if he truly “backs the Blue.” The Fraternal Order of Police has denounced Trump’s decision (as well as Biden’s pardons). Maybe Michael can also denounce the pardons.

David McKinney

Spokane

Grizzly bears

During my 36 years in North Idaho, I have strongly supported restoration of wildlife species which have been lost from our region.

Wolves are an example of these successful efforts. After cooperative work between the Nez Perce tribe, federal land managers and others, they’re back on the landscape and are again playing a vital role ensuring healthier big game herds, and intact ecosystems.

We must do the same for grizzlies. Currently, populations are doing well in two of the recovery areas designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but these two bear populations are isolated from each other and are thus in danger of inbreeding depression. Idaho wild lands in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness once harbored healthy populations of grizzlies, and the habitat remains as “grizzly bear promised land.” Re-introduction to these areas could provide a crucial link between populations to the south and north.

Many of us recreate in that country, and knowing that grizzlies are back on the landscape fulfilling their ecological role where they lived for millennia would add immensely to the experience. Yes, we need to take the proper steps to ensure our safety out in the wild, but ecosystem function is greatly compromised without one of the top predators.

Recently, U.S. Fish and Wildlife rightfully rejected several Western state petitions to delist grizzly bears. So let’s write a new recovery plan and continue restoring this incredible animal to its rightful home!

Al Poplawsky

Moscow

Foreman ignores important words

Apparently, Dan Foreman has forgotten the phrase in the Second Amendment regarding a “well regulated militia.” As a former English teacher, I dare him to diagram that amendment and find the subject. The Supreme Court has decided that “the right to bear arms” is paramount; others disagree, and as we well know now, SCOTUS decisions can be overturned.

Representative Foreman would also like to see the ban on firearms in University of Idaho stadiums also overturned, as well as dormitories. I can say that I would never attend another Idaho game if that were the case. I would have only his word as to who were the “good guys.”

Ted Wert

Sagle, Idaho