Letters for Jan. 31

One queer man’s perspective on DEI

I am 22 years old. I am a man with long, feminine hair, and is apparent to many people who meet me that I am not “straight.” I was only 10 years old when Washington legalized gay marriage, 12 when same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide through Obergefell v. Hodges, and 17 when the Supreme Court prevented workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity with Bostock v. Clayton County.

Today still, I am called names on the street (many of which are not fit for publication) and given dirty looks by customers while working or shopping, but I am given some level of comfort knowing that I can’t be discriminated against on that basis by the government or my employer.

But when stores like Walmart and Target ax their DEI programs, and Donald Trump does the same to federal departments, I become worried. I worry about working where I please, shopping where I please, and living where I please.

I understand many of you feel slighted by these programs and are not in control of their existence or nonexistence. I just ask that you be kind. Be friendly to your neighbors, respect the people who serve you, and wave to strangers on the street. Be kind to everyone despite the differences in our beliefs, and be kind to me, please.

Braydon Mertins

Spokane

Where’s the line, Baumgartner?

Many thanks to Ed Simpson, Jim Wavada and David McKinney, whose recent letters focused on our new 5th District representative, Michael Baumgartner, and his foray into national politics.

I wrote to Baumgartner this past week expressing concern over his tepid response to the release of violent offenders who wreaked havoc at the U.S. Capitol, as reported in The Spokesman-Review on Jan. 22. I acknowledged that the matter will likely fade into the “fog of war” caused by the barrage emanating from the White House since then, but that more issues will emerge requiring further softening of our moral universe. My question to Baumgartner: Where is the line beyond which we lose our soul?

I gave Baumgartner credit for his unequivocal commitment to the furtherance of our “democratic republic” as expressed on his campaign website. We need to hold him to this commitment by being high information, engaged citizens. Sitting on the couch scrolling through social media feeds and reposting insipid memes doesn’t cut it these days.

I hope to witness a groundswell of constituents who get in touch with their core values and are compelled to meaningfully connect with one another and with officeholders.

Tom Elstrom

Waitsburg, Washington