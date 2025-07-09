Letters for July 9

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Informed electorate needed now more than ever

A big thank you to Pramila Jayapal, Shasti Conrad and their team for the outstanding town hall last week. We appreciate their willingness to “adopt” the 5th District, after the unfortunate abandonment by Michael Baumgartner.

Among all of the interesting facts and figures being shared at this meeting was a very concerning one. Only about half of the public was aware of the congressional spending bill that passed last week, and only 8% knew about the cuts to Medicaid contained in this bill. It appears that many voters choose not to keep track of what their leaders are doing once an election has taken place. There may have been times in the past that “tuning out” postelection would have been relatively harmless; however , we no longer live in those times.

Being an American citizen hasn’t always come with homework assignments; however, we now live in a culture of irony – with an abundance of rhetoric and information, yet a dire scarcity of truth. For too many of those in power, facts have become optional, and shame has gone the way of eight-track tapes.

It has become critical now that we observe what is actually happening around us, versus what we are being told. We have to validate the stories we see and hear, and ask ourselves not whether we agree or disagree, but what do the facts support?

It falls to each of us to truly be an informed electorate – now more than ever.

John Cross

Spokane

Baumgartner stands by

We know most of our friends and neighbors who voted for Michael Baumgartner did so with the understanding he would do Trump’s bidding.

That, and own the libs.

That’s what his predecessor and mentor did.

So, despite professing a strong will to adhere to the Constitution and concern for American citizens, it is no surprise he has stood idly by as the Constitution gets trampled and lives get crushed by thoughtless job elimination or illegal deportations.

A small price to pay, especially to the unaffected, because the libs were outraged.

So how long will it be before those loyal voters realize they have been abandoned to support a budget that either severely compromises or completely eliminates the social networks they depend on?

Will they think it is OK when their rural hospital closes or their neighbor with Alzheimer’s loses Medicaid so Jeff Bezos can have a billion-dollar wedding for his next wife?

Or is owning the libs payment enough?

Nonrepresentative Baumgartner said all the right things about being strong and independent to do what is in the best interests of his he people in Eastern Washington.

Then he caved. They all cave. Keeping their jobs by kissing Trump’s ring is more important than standing on principle.

Fortunately, his term is just two years, and we can do something about it. But I’m afraid the damage has been done.

Dave Trimmer

Spokane Valley

Ode to Baumgartner

Blackhearted

Baumgartner’s

a modern day

Robin Hood.

He robs the poor

cancels their Medicare

And gives trillions

To the rich.

He damns the deficit

Full speed ahead

knowing full well

Our children will pay.

No matter for Baumgartner

Will soon be gone from Spokane

To take that plum job

With some billionaire in D.C.

Tim Gallagher

Spokane