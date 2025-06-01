Letters for June 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

About that ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Well, one of my favorite things to listen to on the radio was Paul Harvey. “And now for the rest of the story …”

Gosh, I was reminded of that phrase the other day when I received Congressman Michael Baumgartner’s email touting the wins for us here in Washington state. Certainly, many will benefit from this legislation.

However, here is the rest of the story for the over 20% of Washington residents who are covered by Medicaid. Over 194,000 Washington residents could lose their coverage. Washington could lose over $2 billion in federal Medicaid funding over the next few years says Gov. Bob Ferguson. He, like many national leaders, talks about the potential for the closing of hospitals and nursing homes – both rural and urban. The loss of vital funding for children and the elderly and disabled.

The congressman is right when he says, “Elections have consequences and the contrast between leadership in Washington, D.C., and Washington state is stark.”

It certainly is, sir. Washington state has a leader. Baumgartner, along with his kiss-the-ring and fear-the-president fellow Republicans, have forgotten the basic principles of humanity. Treat others the way you wish to be treated. With empathy and decency. But maybe those words are too DEI for them to comprehend.

Eleanor V. Lathem

Spokane

Tell Baumgartner to defeat the budget bill

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is now in the U.S. Senate for possible revision and then will return to the House for possible final passage. I’ve heard reports that indicate the Senate will likely return a bill with most of its damaging content intact.

Whatever final form the bill assumes, it will seriously weaken many needed federal programs and services, impose hardship and even unemployment upon millions of people, add substantially to the national deficit, and consequently weaken America at home and abroad.

Our U.S. representative cites his devotion to the 5th Congressional District in his newsletters and his boilerplate responses to constituents. His support of this bill demonstrates the false value of his words. We the citizens of the 5th District elected him, he was not selected by Donald Trump; he is there to serve us, and he can regain our trust by voting “no” on the bill when it returns to the House.

I urge my fellow citizens to tell Rep. Micahel Baumgartner to defeat the big beautiful bill; we need to reform some functions of our nation but not burn it down.

Jeff McElhinney

Colville

‘Doonesbury’ needs to go

Now after seeing “Doonesbury” last Sunday, I found it to be quite offensive.

Seems to me The Spokesman took “Dilbert” out of the comics for the same reason. It offended someone and it was gone.

At least “Dilbert” was funny sometimes. Unlike “Doonesbury,” it has always been a political cartoon. A bad one at best.

If you are not going to be so biased that you will not bring “Dilbert” back, then please take “Doonesbury” out of the comics section and put it in the opinion/letters section!

Bones Ballard

Spokane

Opinions are not facts

Curtis Stone (Letters, May 22) asserts that the Spokesman-Review is “censoring my right to keep and bear arms letters.” Yet, here’s The Spokesman-Review publishing another of Mr. Stone’s “pro-gun letters.”

I can well recall, as I’m sure other readers can, past letters from Mr. Stone stating his pro-gun viewpoint.

In his letter, Mr. Stone also states that The Spokesman-Review is “virulently anti-gun.” To that point, I cannot recall The Spokesman-Review ever actively endorsing either an anti-gun or pro-gun viewpoint. Reporting the news, yes, but endorsing one view over another, no.

I believe one should be cautious in stating a personal opinion as a fact.

Norman R. Coffman

Spokane