Letters for June 3

Good works Buamgartner is doing

The SAVE Act was proposed to enhance voter registration and ensure that only eligible citizens can register to vote, simply stating voters must provide ID to vote. This ensures that only legal citizens vote. It also seeks to ensure transparency, along with eligibility, which I believe is very important in our elections. Bottom line … This bill seeks to prevent noncitizens from voting.

This is just one of the bills Congressman Baumgartner has supported to protect us here in Eastern Washington.

He has supported bills focused on securing our borders, combating fentanyl, strengthening our national security and he supported a responsible federal budget to keep our government open while we are tackling the challenge of our national debt. He has also co-sponsored the Defending Our Dams Act to protect the Lower Snake River dams essential for transportation of agricultural commodities and products, and for clean, affordable energy. He helped advance bipartisan bills to support rural hospitals and reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools program. This is a lifeline for communities in other counties.

Our newly elected congressman has been very busy in Washington, D.C. He is working hard to maintain stability in our country; he also cares about Washington state too. He has held numerous town halls here in Eastern Washington and I am sad to say he was treated very disrespectfully at times. Putting that aside he continues to work for the good of Eastern Washington.

I say thank you, Congressman Baumgartner, you are off and running and doing a great job!

Earl Moore

Spokane

Baumgartner complicit with Trump

By remaining silent about Donald Trump’s astounding corruption, our representative, Michael Baumgartner, is enabling Trump. Baumgartner thereby has become complicit with Trump’s corruption.

Justin StormoGipson

Newman Lake

Maybe he gets it after all

It seems that our 5th District representative understands what the United States stands for. But then why the “yea” vote in H.R.1? In that 1,100 pages are so many items that should not be included. I’m sure he knows that and he needs to voice his concerns while in session in Congress. Based on how busy they are in Washington, D.C., no bill should be longer than 100 pages! “War and Peace” was just 1,200 pages!

So, I stand and agree with the boss: I love my country. I am so proud of what we have done in our history; our care, generosity and military strength has kept most of the world free, fed and safe. Our technology has expanded into space, improved our health and grown crops where they couldn’t before. But I am also stunned and saddened by how quickly one relatively small group of people can lose sight of right and wrong and seem to gut the rule of law. I also agree with Springsteen that there is enough good left that we will get it back. It just takes men and women of fortitude and willingness to stand in the fire.

Doug Kaer

Spokane