Letters for June 4

Cuts to Medicaid concern future physician

I am a medical student at Washington State University and a granddaughter of cattle ranchers and loggers. My grandparents have lived 50 miles from the nearest hospital my whole life. Unsurprisingly, my grandma’s stroke symptoms went unaddressed for days. My granddad drove over an hour to urgent care for a heart attack. Improving access to care in rural areas is why I chose to attend medical school at WSU.

I took an oath to compassionately care for my patients. Honoring this commitment, I am writing about my growing concern of the impact of Medicaid cuts on my future patients – specifically, the closing of health care facilities that hold our communities together.

Central and Eastern Washington rely on Medicaid more than any other regions in the state. In our district alone, cuts would leave 54% of our children without yearly checkups and nearly 25% of adults without preventive health services.

Medicaid cuts also threaten the closure of hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics. In 2023, Medicaid paid for 21% of services at Garfield County Hospital District. Without this funding, major health care centers in our district are at risk of closing, leaving communities without adequate care.

Even with the best medical education from WSU, I cannot treat the harm Medicaid cuts will have on District 5 – communities like my grandparents’. Rep. Baumgartner, please do your part and protect Medicaid so that I can take care of our community. This is not a partisan issue – it is a human one.

Andrea Scallon

Spokane

Investors won’t address suffering

I’m disturbed by Roger Long’s letter (May 29) regarding the failure of the EPA to come through with its $20 million grant to the Gonzaga Climate Institute.

These funds would have been distributed to Spokane projects to mitigate effects from the climate crisis. It is unlikely any investor would be interested in creating cooling centers or planting shade trees – where is the profit in that?

Do you really think investors will get excited about relieving the suffering of those most drastically affected?

Elizabeth Swanson

Spokane

Let’s raise Lincoln, Douglass statue

Now that Spokane is set to remove the Monaghan statue, our city could raise a momentous, significant statue in its place: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass shaking hands after the Civil War ended. It’s a public moment that symbolizes what we need most today: a bold, public affirmation of our mutual respect, admiration and even friendship as fellow Americans. It would be an inspirational statue.

Brian Kilmeade’s book, “The President and the Freedom Fighter,” describes the event. After Lincoln’s inauguration for his second term in early 1865, the White House held a grand reception, which Douglass attended. Lincoln was in a receiving line, but spotted Douglass in the crowd and loudly called out for all to hear, “And here comes my friend, Frederick Douglass.”

The president not only called him forward but proclaimed his friendship with Douglass, the only Black man in a large room filled with white people.

Lincoln not only shook Douglass’ hand, he took his hand “between his two.” That extra hand clasp signified his deep respect, admiration and friendship with Douglass as a fellow, equal American. Lincoln was figuratively saying, “I really mean this,” for others to see.

We need a statue of that moment: Lincoln’s double-clasping handshake of Frederick Douglass’ hand with the bold inscription on its base: “And here comes my friend, Frederick Douglass.” The statue should depict them each (symbolically) stepping toward the other.

Lincoln and Douglass transcended their times. Americans today should follow their example and transcend our times, too.

Bob Strong

Spokane