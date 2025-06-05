Letters June5

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

We must protect our allies from Afghanistan

Recently in The Spokesman-Review, Rep. Baumgartner and Ambassador Crocker penned a courageous guest opinion regarding our Afghan allies. Perhaps only those of us who served in theaters of war – and in this case Operation Enduring Freedom – truly understand the value of local partners. These people act as advisors, interpreters, logisticians, mediators and facilitators and in some cases combat partners, mostly at great peril to themselves and their families.

Often these partnerships are formed not only to fight together for a common cause, but also the promise of protection and a better life for those locals who risk their lives daily against poverty, discrimination in various forms, violence and more. Opportunities like the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa Program and Temporary Protected Status fulfill that promise for many and reward the loyalty our Afghan brothers and sisters demonstrated every day during that conflict.

The current administration’s intent to end TPS for nearly 12,000 Afghans indicates a promise broken and demonstrates to our allies, potential allies and others around the world that the United States cannot be counted on to keep its word. Moreover, it is a breach of trust that resonates globally and negatively affects our world stature and standing.

To regain our position in the world as a model of democracy and supporter of human rights, we must make a stand. We must fulfill our promises, repay loyalties and do the right thing to include taking care of our partners and allies.

Jerry Anderson

Spokane

Proposed clean energy tax credits cuts will hurt the region

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to drastically cut our country’s clean energy tax credits. These cuts will hurt Idaho. They’ll raise energy costs for households, increase pollution and threaten growing economic investments in Idaho.

Since 2022, our state has benefited from $2.4 billion for technology-neutral projects creating 1,822 jobs due to stimulation by these tax credits.

If the House-enacted cuts become law, energy prices will rise it’s estimated as much as 29% in parts of the Western U.S. Rollbacks impacting upgrades like rooftop solar and heat pumps will hurt homeowners and businesses who want to reduce their energy bills.

By contrast, the Senate protecting clean energy tax credits will boost Idaho’s economy over the next decade. Experts estimate that continuing clean energy incentives will leverage $14 billion of investments into Idaho’s economy, producing 62,000 new full-time jobs. See: bit.ly/4dHaDlX

It’s time to act. Please urge Senators Crapo and Risch to join a growing number of their Republican colleagues who wrote to leadership that repeal of clean energy tax credits will “lead to significant disruptions for the American people and weaken our position as a global energy leader.”

Mary DuPree

Moscow, Idaho

Correspondence feels futile

Does it really do any good to “call or write to your Congressman?” Michael Baumgartner responses are a form letter. Once I wrote about one issue and received a response about a different issue that must have been the issue that was trending at the time.

The last response I received may have been a real response or a new form letter. In it, is the statement that he represents 800,000 people in his district and not everyone will be happy with his vote.

Barbara Hill

Spokane