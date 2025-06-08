Letters for April 8

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

McMorris Rodgers doesn’t recognize leadership

A recent Spokesman-Review edition informs us that Cathy McMorris Rodgers is “launching a nonprofit foundation that aims to cultivate a new generation of American leaders.” This graduate of Pensacola Christian College enthusiastically supported a man who: 1) was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsified business records; 2) was found liable for sexual abuse; 3) was ordered to pay millions for defamation; and 4) was ordered to repay $25 million to students duped by his Trump University sham.

After years of unwavering support of a man characterized by profound moral squalor, is CMR in any position to judge what American leadership looks like?

Bruce Market

Spokane

Stop supporting top 1%

The recent purchase of Incyte Diagnostics in Spokane Valley is a perfect example of what is wrong with the 1%. The business was profitable, just not “enough.” It was bought by a larger company so they can lay off more than 100 hard-working people in order to increase profit for few.

Long ago, business and economists talked about “good corporate citizens.” No longer. The Roberts Court, in Citizens United, said the nation should be “one dollar, one vote” instead of “one person, one vote.” Thus, we get massive consolidation to increase wealth transfer to the 1%. Admittedly, plenty will be spent to bribe, oh, I mean lobby, officials and drown out the vote of the mass of citizens.

Sadly, too many of those citizens have put their hatreds, their bigotry, above their long-term self-interest for the future of their children and have voted for a party that uses them as pawns to continue transferring wealth from them to the wealthiest. Perhaps they’ll wake up before it’s too late.

David Teich

Spokane

Catholic Charities enables homelessness

The far-left City Council and the mayor do not have a clue regarding the homeless problem. To solve a problem, it is necessary to identify the root cause. If you don’t do that, the problem will not get resolved. The primary root cause of homelessness in Spokane is drug addiction. The drug addiction problem needs to be significantly reduced.

Rob McCann of Catholic Charities has misrepresented the benefit of the housing provided by his organization. He consistently points to one housing facility it operates that accommodates families that have suffered some unexpected disruptive event. Those are people who want desperately to get out of that situation and work hard to achieve that objective. The other facilities operated by Catholic Charities house predominantly drug addicts who have no interest in changing and who have no requirements for testing to confirm whether they are doing anything to overcome their addiction. Catholic Charities is exacerbating homelessness, not fixing it.

Earle Canty

Spokane

See Spokane in another way

Recently, there has been, in my honest opinion, a disproportionate number of articles depicting downtown Spokane as a drug-addled, violent venue to be avoided all costs.

Nothing could be further than the truth.

Some months back I was staying downtown at the Hotel Lusso so I could catch the Eric Gales/Buddy Guy concert and not have to drive up to Colville in the dark. Walking back to the hotel, I barely managed to pass a female senior pushing a wheeled walker. I mean, she was in her 60s and booking it, alone, downtown, at 11:30 p.m.

A few blocks later, I passed a couple dumpster diving. I glanced at them, they looked back at me and we carried on.

The next morning, as I was getting ready to hit Brews Bros. coffee, I saw a young mother with a baby stroller speaking to a street person outside the shop. She went inside and when she came out, she gave the street guy what looked to be her coffee change, then confidently walked her baby and stroller through the four to five street people gathered at the corner.

I love Spokane.

Patrick Conley

Colville

Take no pride in bill passed in dead of night

Does Rep. Michael Baumgartner think I’m stupid? Does he want me to think he’s stupid? Neither of us are, but the newsletter he sent recently (which I never consented to receive) about his vote for this horrible bill is full of gaslighting lies.

He crows about making Trump’s tax cuts permanent, for the rich. The rest of us will see our taxes increase. In the past 45 years, $50 trillion dollars have moved from bottom to top earners. Analysis says, if enacted, this bill would be largest tax increase in history for the 99%.

Baumgartner talks about border funding but does not acknowledge that Sen. Lankford, a Republican senate negotiator for that bill, admitted the immigration bill negotiated under Biden – that Trump tanked – would be better for border security than what is happening now.

And Baumgartner conveniently ignores the billion-dollar cuts to Medicaid that will eviscerate our local health care system, necessitate cuts to Medicare, and the cuts to SNAP and USDA small-farm subsidies. I don’t have enough words to highlight the other many poison pills for our democracy in this bill. Even fellow Washington state Republican representatives’ pleas would not stop his vote.

His pride at selling out his constituents is appalling. A bill passed in the dead of night is nothing to be proud of.

Lisa Wolfe

Kettle Falls, Wash.

Biden helped Malden bounce back

The recent article (“We’re Moving Forward,” May 30) was wonderful to see! I’m so happy to see Malden, Washington, is coming back. It must be such a relief after what they’ve been through.

One of the biggest heartbreaks I think they went through was their president denying FEMA assistance in 2020. And why did Trump deny assistance? Because he was retaliating against Gov. Jay Inslee. An aide of Cathy McMorris Rodgers confirmed Trump denied aid because of his personal animosity toward Inslee.

President Joe Biden came through with aid less than a month into office.

Rep. Baumgartner attended the opening of Malden’s community center. He had an opportunity to praise the federal aid provided to Malden. He could have advocated for FEMA to continue to provide aid to communities in Eastern Washington. He didn’t. He continues to follow his leaders who wish to eliminate FEMA.

Representative, you missed an excellent opportunity to stand up for District 5.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

Honor Chief Garry with statue

My husband and I read and discussed the letter suggesting the replacement of the Monaghan statue. I asked him what statue he would choose to place there. He responded that he believes a statue of Chief Garry would be a good one. I’m writing on his behalf because I agree completely with that idea. It would be a fitting gesture of recognition for our Spokane origins and for a man who lived with dignity and diplomacy in our city.

Carol Vanhoff

Spokane

Ferris music program inspires

If you haven’t had a child or you have not been in the Ferris High School music program, you are missing a treat. More than 400 children participate in the music program at the school. Classes in band, concert band, concert orchestra, chamber orchestra, wind ensemble, symphonic choir, treble choir and drumline are available with three teachers. The auditorium was packed with supporters of these children who performed in a concert Tuesday evening. In fact, $27,000 was raised to support extras for the groups.

In case you think music is superfluous, the leaders point out that it is a science, mathematical, a world language, history and art. Your dollars at work making the world a better place.

Priscilla Hawkyard

Spokane