Letters for April 9

Buried loopholes in Big, Beautiful Bill

Buried within the Big, Beautiful Bill that Michael Baumgartner voted for is a section that essentially provides that, if a governmental person or entity ignores a court order, that person or entity cannot be held in contempt of court. In other words, our courts will no longer have the ability to enforce their orders. This section attempts to dismantle our time-honored system of separation of powers and the concomitant checks and balances set forth in our constitution. Further, it is violative of Baumgartner’s sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and “bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Greg Johnson

Spokane

Tax cuts

Trump is cutting taxes for citizens. Ferguson is raising many taxes on everyone.

Who did you vote for?

Deann Decaire

Spokane