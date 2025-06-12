Letters for June 12

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Ignoring things that truly matter

Michael Baumgartner’s Weekly Update touts the good work he does for Eastern Washington. In early June, he proudly bashed Harvard for its expensive tuition, for having too many administrators, and for its conspiracy of Democrats running the place as a woke brainwashing factory. Clearly wonderful work on his part – deputizing himself as a thought policeman to protect the interests of the six or seven Harvard students who hail from his home district.

Meanwhile, the thought police completely ignore ultraconservative schools (apparently run by right-minded Republicans). These schools enjoy unfettered academic freedom to restrain free thinking and honest scholarship while indoctrinating their students as they see fit.

Speaking of things Baumgartner ignores that truly matter here at home: What about tariffs’ broad-based harm to local agriculture and industry, and the fact that we consumers all pay the tariff toll? What about the One Big Beautiful Bill and its devastating harm to 30% of his constituents on Medicaid? What about fiscal irresponsibility, as Republicans dance across their own red line and add $2.4 trillion to national debt – spiraling to historic levels only achieved when we’ve financed major world wars?

The problem is, we aren’t at war. But this massive war-like money-grab will have the underprivileged as its primary casualties, the middle class in further decline, and the rich even richer as the big winners.

Baumgartner’s defense: “waste, fraud and abuse” with pathetic crumbs of evidence. The more obvious explanation: greed and its accompanying cruelty.

The result: Our American dream transforming into a nightmare.

Steve McNutt

Spokane

Your tax dollars

The deadline for tax returns, April 15, has passed. Some Americans didn’t pay taxes but most contributed to the upkeep of the country – roads, libraries, schools, and defense. Yet, how much of that money goes towards the military budget? Charts shown at Dorothy Day Labor Forum and Spokane’s Veterans for Peace reveal a huge proportion is dedicated to the military, which funds Israel’s war on Gaza; while a smaller proportion funds education and social programs.

College students protest Israeli’s war, sometimes by hunger strikes. They oppose Israel’s total blockade and bombing of Gaza, and want to end starvation, and support human rights. Most students are not antisemitic or Hamas supporters, and this includes Jewish Voice for Peace. Imagine, some international students and university staff in Spokane have been targeted for supporting human rights in Gaza.

Shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, my letter in The Spokesman Review reported how horrific it was to see a starving child in Liberia – an experience from living in Africa for 17 years. Most people in Eastern Washington have never seen starving children and rarely see pictures of starving children in Gaza. They are heart-wrenching.

Haven’t we learned lessons from our ancestors that using starvation as a weapon of war is unacceptable? This is 2025. It is unconscionable our taxes support military aid to blockade Gaza and prevent food, water, and medicine from reaching people. Aren’t most Eastern Washington citizens kindhearted and opposed to using tax money for starvation as a weapon of war?

Nancy Street

Cheney

Bike safety

Several months ago, I was returning on a bike ride from along the Centennial Trail through Kendall Yards. It was an enjoyable experience, as usual. I’ve biked my whole life, and this seemed as good as they get.

I approached a parking lot, misread a curb, and as I flew over it, control of the bike was no longer mine. Within a second, I was thrown over my handlebars headed for the pavement. The first part of my body to hit was my head … or rather I should say, my helmet.

I wish you could have read my thoughts as the front of skull protector crashed to the ground. I was in awe at what I didn’t feel … pain. Instead, my body rolled on, and the rest of me took the brunt of the crash. I had road rash from shoulder to knee, yes, but the part of me that does all the thinking was safely enclosed in my brain bucket.

The paper’s article on helmet safety (“Protecting the noggin,” June 9) spoke of requirements and laws. But in that millisecond of my unchosen headstand, I was only grateful that I had made the decision to wear my helmet that day.

Bruce Embrey

Spokane