Letter for June 16

Federal public assistance helps economic stability

Federal programs like Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, veterans benefits, education/training/child care, and tax credits contribute to a healthier, more stable workforce, benefiting businesses and the economy. These programs help pay for essentials like housing, food, medicine, clothing, school supplies and automobiles, and provide access to education and quality child care.

Policies ensuring health care access are vital for economic stability and quality of life. Preventative health care reduces emergency room visits, curbs communicable diseases, and enhances community health. No child or adult should go to school or work hungry or sick.

If Medicaid and Medicare are no longer available to seniors in long-term care facilities, these facilities will close, and the burden will fall on our community.

While federal aid supports economic growth, some argue that tax cuts for billionaires offer similar benefits – however, the evidence suggests otherwise. In contrast, regions with fewer assistance programs often experience greater financial instability among workers. It is clear that further tax cuts for billionaires will harm our community and widen the gap between the wealthy and those in need.

You can support Sens. Murray and Cantwell in their efforts to protect essential federal assistance programs and oppose tax cuts for billionaires. Let’s work together to support these programs and ensure a healthier, more stable community for all.

Contact Information: Sen. Patty Murray, (202) 224-2621 or toll-free (866) 481-9186; Sen. Maria Cantwell, (202) 224-3441; Rep. Michael Baumgartner, (202) 225-2006.

Gloria Jean Wells

Newport, Wash.