Letters for June 25

Spokane parades came off as huge success

Our Pride and No Kings Day was one of the most amazing, wonderful, colorful, large events in Spokane’s history. Those people parading were cheered and celebrated. A tremendous thank you to all the Pride, Indivisibles and 509 Gladiators for their work. Also, a big thank you to the Spokane police for their bicycle-riding presence.

No Kings Day was a nationally organized Indivisible event in over 2,100 locations. This call to action was in response to the threat that we are facing with the Trump administration. Regardless of your political affiliation, race, age or sexual identification, you will be hurt. This means job cuts, Medicaid cuts, killing PBS, stopping SNAP, the services for vets, the attack on our migrant friends, cutting Americorp and disregarding judge’s orders.

Indivisible empowers us to use nonviolent actions to enact change. We write letters, make phone calls, boycott those businesses that enrich the oligarchs, and stand up to be heard and seen resisting, protesting, protecting democracy.

The day was a brilliant success. Over 10,000 of us showed up to be counted and seen as citizens wanting to protect our democracy. We enjoyed the speakers at the rally and loved the honking horns and thumbs up that we received along the streets afterward. Those individuals who did not disperse, who continued to walk through the streets, who desired to challenge authority and be disruptive, were not us. To succeed in our efforts to protect democracy, we must all unify our actions in positive, nonviolent methods.

Eileen Martin

Spokane

Everyone deserves due process

In response to Rep. Baumgartner’s June 20 newsletter regarding Washington state’s immigration response, I respectfully wish to bring to attention to the trampling of our due process for all.

Across the country and in our community immigrants and citizens are being detained by ICE, often without having their say in court. Immigrants following our laws go to their check -in to find themselves detained and moved to who knows where, possibly out of the country. Family members do not know where they have gone and must go in search of their whereabouts which can be difficult. Citizens are also swept up in reckless raids at businesses and on the street by masked officers, often in unmarked cars who may not identify themselves. This is cruel, inhumane and illegal, no matter who you are.

Who are these people being swept up in such an inhumane way? They are our neighbors, our co-workers, food servers, crop pickers, construction workers, health care workers and business owners. They are community members and volunteers. They are taxpayers, though they cannot receive any personal benefit from it. They contribute to our community in so many ways.

Unfortunately, Rep. Baumgartner is claiming quite the opposite, stating its dangerous gang members who are being picked up. He also states he’s working against our Washington state officials. Instead of representing our community, he is standing with a small contingent of law enforcement in Adams County against our Washington state laws.

Paula Sutherlin

Spokane

Baumgartner gives full support to Trump’s offenses

I served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps from 1968 to 1974.

On Saturday, I served with Rusty Nelson and Spokane Veterans for Peace in a protest against starting a war on Division Street at 4 p.m.

At that same time, President Trump was secretly, with no congressional authority, using B-2 bombers to start an unprovoked war with Iran with no congressional authority.

I remember the fake Gulf of Tonkin attack that took six years of my life.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner has given full support publicly for Trump’s potentially impeachable offense and should be recalled immediately.

Sunday afternoon, I stood with Veterans for Peace at the Red Wagon to protest the actual war in which we are now embroiled.

All concerned citizens must speak out and take the complicit Republican Party down.

John A. Olsen

Spokane