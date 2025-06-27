Letters for June 27

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner’s hypocrisy grows

Rep. Michael Baumgartner just co-sponsored a bill (H.R. 3514) that promises to improve Medicare Advantage by cutting delays and making insurers follow new rules.

That bill gives the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that runs Medicare, new responsibilities: enforce timelines, audit insurance denials and ensure patients get care faster.

It sounds great, but there’s a catch.

Baumgartner also voted for H.R. 1, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” a budget bill that slashes funding for CMS. In doing so, he stripped away the tools needed to enforce the patient protections he now claims to support.

He can’t claim to fix Medicare while gutting the agency that runs it. Yet that’s exactly what Baumgartner did: he voted for reform, then voted to make sure it couldn’t work. H.R. 3514 requires CMS to do more. H.R. 1 makes sure CMS can’t.

This isn’t fiscal discipline. It’s bait and switch.

It doesn’t help rural seniors like me – folks who are often stuck with two, or one, poorly rated Medicare Advantage plan to choose from.

We’re being sold “choice,” but we don’t actually get one.

When seniors in Eastern Washington face delays or denials from private Medicare plans, they should know: Baumgartner helped write the rules that promised help, but only as a smokescreen to cover up his vote to dismantle the system meant to deliver it.

Call it what it is: a calculated act of legislative hypocrisy.

Elisanne McCutchen

Springdale, Wash

McCann supports educators

Idaho Children Are Primary Inc. is a nonpartisan organization of child care experts, policymakers, educators, physicians, business leaders and parents committed to advancing the well-being of Idaho’s children and families.

We are writing to express our strong support for Rep. Lori McCann, who represents House District 6A. As advocates for public education, we believe she embodies the kind of thoughtful, principled leadership Idaho urgently needs.

Rep. McCann has consistently opposed efforts to divert public dollars to private schools and has supported funding based on enrollment rather than attendance – a change that would especially help rural districts across Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.

Her background in education, and her roots as the daughter of two public school teachers, give her insight into what students and educators truly need. She has supported improved teacher pay, mental health resources, and modern school facilities – priorities shared by families across Idaho.

At a time when educators are often undervalued, Rep. McCann has been a steady and courageous advocate for their essential role in our communities. She has shown that conservative values and support for public education can – and should – go hand in hand.

Though some may point to isolated votes, her record as a legislator speaks for itself: consistent, principled and fiscally responsible.

Rep. McCann has earned our trust and respect. Idaho’s children, families and future are better off because of her leadership.

Diane Garvey

ICAP co-founder, Boise

Noreen Womack, MD

ICAP co-founder, Bosie

Julie Yamamoto

Former Idaho legislator, educator, Caldwell

Nancy Vannorsdell

Retired banker, Eagle, Idaho

Cindy Wilson

Educator, Meridian, Idaho