Letters for March 6

You’ll love my new ‘church’ school

Spineless! Idaho Gov. Little signs House’s school voucher bill into law.

As the high priest of the Church of Neo-Hedonism, I will be organizing my new school immediately. Obviously, church basements are out, since they’re probably already filled with “schools” that have only one textbook.

I’m thinking of finding a backroom or basement of a local watering hole. It needs to be large because I’m expecting a substantial turnout. During ski season, however, classes will be held at Schweitzer. We’ll insist on summer classes as well, concentrating on one ski dock starts.

As far as literary curriculum goes, initially we’ll begin with analyzing lyrics of the Rolling Stones, Steve Earle and, for the more gifted students, Richard Thompson. Diagramming sentences, assuming there are any complete sentences, will be a basic.

Math? 78, 45 and 33 rpm will be discussed; this might carry into science as well, analyzing sound quality.

Let me know if you’re interested in being an instructor or have a field of study that you would like to have students explore. Deadheads need not apply; we won’t have time for extended jams.

Rigorous vetting for potential educators will occur; after all, Neo-Hedonism will take no slackers.

Ted Wert

Sagle, Idaho

Baumgartner shows cowardice

Congressman Baumgartner is not representing our best interests by attacking Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, by refusing to protect our national interests, and by refusing to defend the congressional branch of government against Trump’s executive branch over-reach.

As of Saturday at baumgartner.house.gov, Baumgartner is praising Trump’s destruction of our national prestige as we withdraw (too abruptly for the world to adjust) from supporting human health around the world, as Trump insults longtime allies, and as Trump snuggles up to Putin. (I remember when Eastern Washington was a stronghold against Russian imperialism in the Cold War; now we have pro-Russian fan boys selling out our interests.)

Baumgartner’s website touts that he taught International Development, while he now supports the end of inoculation programs around the world that protect us at home, supports the end of early detection and treatment of epidemics that can make our shores, and supports the end of programs that give people economic hope at home, so they do not prefer to flee to America and Europe as illegal immigrants.

Trump is smothering congressional prerogatives, while doing what Baumgartner knows – by the education he claims to have – is wrong for America’s long-term interests.

Zelenskyy is the man who rallied the Ukrainians to fight Putin’s aggression, rallying NATO and Biden to his cause, after too many U.S. presidents “played Chamberlain at Munich” to Putin. Baumgartner knows better, but parrots Putin-Trump talking points.

Trump is destroying the American World Order that kept us safe for 70 years, and he is implementing one-branch (executive) authoritarianism.

Baumgartner is supporting Trump from cowardice, not ignorance.

Craig A. Mason

Spokane

Baumgartner lies about House budget

In Michael Baumgartner’s recent email, he stated that he voted yes on the House budget resolution, stating that this “budget does not mandate indiscriminate cuts to critical programs.”

He also lies about the tax cuts, saying that they will benefit working families and small businesses. Per the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, this “budget” continues all expiring tax cuts through 2034 and adds $900 billion in tax cuts on top. This will cost the nation $36 trillion in revenue through 2034, while only benefiting the wealthiest.

The instruction to increase the deficit by $4.5 trillion is $900 billion more than is needed to extend the expiring tax cuts, hinting that even more tax cuts will be added on top. The $900 billion will be paid for by cutting at least $880 billion from Medicaid, $230 billion from SNAP and $330 billion from making student loans more expensive.

If the government committees don’t cut the amount specified ($2 trillion), the Ways and Means committee must reduce its $4.5 trillion to cover the shortfalls. That doesn’t mean the tax cuts will shrink, it means making another $500 billion in cuts to programs such as Medicare, Social Security, Unemployment, TANF and EIC.

This is the “pain” Trump wants to inflict on all American citizens – unless you are one of the wealthiest 1% – and that our congressman, Michael Baumgartner, agrees with and voted for.

Carrie Cardenas

Spokane