Letters for March 7

Rent stabilization

I am supportive of policies to increase Washington state’s housing supply, but supply it is a separate issue from rent stabilization, as suggested in the article. Voters should be looking at encouraging new construction and remodels, as well as stabilizing rents, which caps how much a rent can be increased annually but still allows a landlord to increase rent by how much they want between renters. Some legislators use rent control and rent stabilization interchangeably, but control would freeze rents, even for a new move-in tenant, like many people experienced during COVID.

Washington state is in the last month or so of its legislative session and I’ve been following HB 1217, the House Bill on rent stabilization. Recently, I’ve seen suggested amendments proposed which will severely weaken the current bill and leave renters without avenues of enforcement. I’m amazed at the number of state representatives and senators who are bowing down to builders and landlords – often residing outside their own legislative districts – to the detriment of their own voters. A recent EMC poll shows 72% of registered voters support rent stabilization.

Tina Hammond

Spokane

Someone should resign

In a stunning retreat from reality and integrity on Friday, Rep. Michael Baumgartner demanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s resignation. This just days after Baumgartner refuted White House lies about who started the war in Ukraine, and within the very text he calls Putin a “thug” whose aggression we must stop.

So, why not join Republicans Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Baker in condemning Trump and Vance’s ambush of President Zelenskyy before the American, global and official Russian media? Why not echo their shock and outrage at the catastrophic harm this ambush inflicted on American alliances, security, and leadership? Why, instead, mimic Sen. Lindsay Graham and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s head-spinning abandonment of Zelenskyy and their own long-term hostility to Putin?

Baumgartner claims Zelenskyy should resign because, “Whatever your view on what happened in today’s bizarre televised WH diplomatic meeting, the West needs U.S. and

Ukrainian leadership trust on confronting Russia.” Zelenskyy, then, should resign because we cannot trust him?

But at this “bizarre” meeting it was Trump and Vance lying about how much U.S. aid Ukraine has received and how ungrateful Zelenskyy has been. They were the bullies threatening Ukraine with immediate destruction if Zelenskyy did not accept whatever “ceasefire” the White House and Putin imposed, and they exploded when asked what would be done when Putin violated another ceasefire.

Somebody should resign after last Friday’s debacle, but Zelenskyy is not among the first three people who come to mind.

Patrick McCormick

Spokane

Appreciate the reporting

I’m writing to thank The S-R for your factual, in-depth and essential coverage of the new Trump administration’s actions.

Saturday’s fine story by Emry Dinman on Baumgartner’s request that President Zelenskyy resign is the latest example of the balanced reporting we need to understand the myriads of devastating changes we are experiencing. The quotes from WSU professor Thomas Preston give us the perspective and insights we need to interpret Representative Baumgartner’s comments.

I speak not only for myself, but for approximately 300 family, friends, and church members in the Spokane community – we all applaud your journalistic excellence, and we all thank you.

Mary Benham

Spokane