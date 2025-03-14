Letters for March 14

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Homeless not helpless

Homelessness is commonly associated with certain stereotypes, e.g., drug addiction, youth or being unemployed. Yet in reality, things are more complex. It’s such an enormous issue in Spokane, and it’s just getting worse. In Spokane in 2023, there were about 2,390 homeless people. That’s 36% more than 2022 and 100% more than 2013.

There are so many ways we can help them. One way is to volunteer your time to local organizations like the Salvation Army or Second Harvest. Every effort big or small, will help us create a stronger and more compassionate community.

We cannot afford to ignore these individuals any longer. It’s time for us to act and help make a real difference. Addressing homelessness not only improves the lives of vulnerable individuals, but it will also enhance the sense of community, safety and pride in Spokane.

Priscilla Littleton

Spokane

Baumgartner represents rich, racist, Russia

There have been numerous recent articles and letters to the editor appearing in The Spokesman-Review pertaining to 5th Congressional District Rep. Michael Baumgartner. He voted to increase the national debt by extending tax cuts to the top income earners in this country. To pay for those tax cuts and avoid a filibuster by Democrats in the Senate, the loss of that revenue will have to be offset by spending cuts so the bill can be passed under reconciliation.

That’s where the cuts to Medicaid and possibly Medicare come in. He claims to support Ukraine, yet he has called on President Zelenskyy to resign. He claims to support Ukrainian refugees here with Temporary Protected Status. If so, he should be lobbying the Trump administration to voice that support and not wait for something rash to occur from the Oval Office.

How about the refugees from other countries who are having their TPS revoked? What about the funding being cut and signed contracts already in place that have been rescinded? What effect will that have on those organizations that support refugees? Refugees in many cases who have been vetted prior to entry into the United States. Perhaps the (R) after Baumgartner’s name reflects the interests that he truly represents. The Rich. The Racist. Russia.

Bob Conway

Spokane

Baumgartner lacks spine of Zelenskyy

New U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner has uttered no public condemnation nor apology to the world for how Donald Trump and JD Vance humiliated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb. 28. Instead, Baumgartner called for Zelenskyy’s resignation. This makes no sense given Baumgartner’s statement that Russia was clearly the war’s initiator and aggressor – on second thought, it makes great sense considering his cowardice in not standing up to Trump’s cruel, vengeful, racist, and dangerous (for public safety) executive orders. Baumgartner certainly lacks the spine of Zelenskyy!

Baumgartner says nothing about the U.S. joining with only 18 countries – but including Russia, and Russian allies North Korea, Hungary and Belarus – against the U.N. Resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine and calling Russian aggression a U.N. Charter violation. The Resolution passed 93 -18 with 65 abstentions. He claims foreign policy expertise, but his silence on this is deafening.

Baumgartner offers no justification for voting for the House Budget Resolution that would significantly cut Medicaid in order to finance continuation of tax cuts overwhelmingly benefitting the rich. He should admit exact amounts – an average cut of $51,140 per year for top 1% earners versus $930 for the middle class, as reported during Trump’s first term. Much larger tax cuts for American workers, while greatly increasing taxes on the rich, is desperately needed.

Finally, Baumgartner’s constituents deserve being told the fact that Trump’s first term added almost twice that of Joe Biden’s term to the national debt – much due to those tax cuts for the rich.

Norm Luther

Spokane

Baumgartner marches with toadies

The March 9 edition of The Spokesman-Review had an article and letters to the editor with such contrast. The front page article that Rep. Baumgartner supports Ukrainian refugees was a wonderful revelation. I’m so glad he supports this group of individuals, but I don’t think he represents or supports the rest of us.

On the other hand, a letter writer is proud of Baumgartner. Perhaps her life isn’t affected by his decisions. He voted for a budget that will cut Medicaid to provide tax cuts to the rich. Baumgartner has declined to respond to constituents’ emails. I have sent well over a dozen emails with one response.

By the way, Baumgartner is not “working with Trump.” He only met him March 4. He is falling in step with Trump’s Republican toadies. I, for one, am ashamed of my “representative.” Many letter writers seem to agree.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

Baumgartner pretends to care

I got quite a laugh about the article on Wednesday, “Baumgartner backs bipartisan bill to support fired federal workers.” He does nothing to put out the dumpster fire set by the president, and he’s fanned the flames with Congress’ lack of oversight on the very programs they created or funded. The fire spreads, as fires tend to do, consuming everything in its path. And now, he’ll pretend he cares by voting for a few dollars to throw at workers that have had their lives and livelihood burned beyond recognition.

He should stand up for Americans and say, “Mr. President, this ‘scorched earth’ policy to destroy Social Security, Medicare, veterans, national parks, SNAP, Medicaid, education, etc., is morally wrong!” I want my representative to do what’s right to protect our country!

Randy Thies

Colbert

Government stops working

An impressive pile of required documents sits on my desk; I’m getting ready to apply for widow’s benefits at Social Security. The government website says I can’t do this online; I have to apply in person. A friend who recently tried to accomplish a task with SSA said it’s very hard to be seen without an appointment. The website didn’t let her schedule one, and a phone call to SSA resulted in a two-hour hold. There’s a dystopian feel to all this. It has to be worse for people with bigger issues than mine. Our government seems to have stopped working.

Sara Duggin

Spokane

Free community college pays us back

Community colleges are one of the last true bastions of opportunity in America, yet they remain underfunded, undervalued and overlooked by our state government. As someone who works with hundreds of nontraditional students at Spokane Community College, I see firsthand the life-changing impact these institutions have – not just on individuals, but on our workforce and economy.

I’ve worked with students who have overcome incredible barriers – single parents juggling jobs and school, older workers retraining for new careers, and young people who couldn’t afford a four-year path but still have big dreams. They don’t want handouts; they want a fair shot.

One student, fresh off earning her high school diploma through Spokane Community College’s High School+ program, successfully enrolled in our medical assistant program – helping address the health care worker shortage. And what is opportunity if not a formerly homeless young man, covered in motor oil from fixing his own car, enrolling in our automotive technology program? He didn’t need a miracle – just someone to help him navigate financial aid and registration.

Yet, community colleges are targets for cuts while faculty, staff and student services are already stretched thin. If we truly believe in opportunity, we must do better.

The solution? Make community college free. Fully fund these institutions, invest in workforce programs, and ensure faculty and staff union contracts are fully funded. Education isn’t a privilege – it’s a public good. Now that’s what valuing opportunity looks like.

Manousos Kouidis Jacobsen

Spokane

Spokane River suffers

Sometimes I take a walk along the Centennial Trail, looking out over our river. Water cascading down the falls. But then I stumble upon heaps of garbage, washed up along the banks. Sometimes the garbage makes the water different colors.

I don’t touch that water. I don’t even want to go near it. The colors are like a poison dart frog, warning me not to touch because harmful chemicals may leak in through my skin.

PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances), arsenic, lead, zinc and so many other dangerous toxins infect our river. Even our native fish are being affected by these chemicals. The arising pollutant 6PPD-quinone, a preservative found in discarded car tires, is lethal to our native fish.

I don’t think it’s right that we have to be afraid of developing cancer after eating a freshly caught fish or swimming in the river.

We Spokanites can’t remove these chemicals on our own, but friends, we can make a difference.

Our river is laden with plastic bottles, empty soda cans and so many other products that are harmful to the ecosystem. By removing the large waste, we can help maintain our environment and take steps against this pollution crisis.

I care about our river. If you do too, join me and Spokane Riverkeeper for the April 19 river cleanup in celebration of Earth Day. You can sign up and get more information on the Spokane Riverkeeper website.

Gabriella Carlsen

Spokane Valley