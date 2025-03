This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Sunday cartoons Sun., March 16, 2025 {image}{imagePath}//blox/tcms/tcms_purged/ssr_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/SSR/16/E/Images/2025_03_16_SSR_E_002/920caf76-0058-11f0-9a3a-1f33bda78c8a/920caf76-0058-11f0-9a3a-1f33bda78c8a.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}Harley Schwadron{/photoCredit} (Harley Schwadron)