Letter for March 17

Let’s see how Baumgartner votes on Social Security bills

This is just one of the many issues regarding the real state of our union. There were three bills introduced recently regarding protections for Social Security:

• Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act to put a moratorium on the closure of Social Security Field Offices for the rest of the Trump Administration.

• Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act to block Elon Musk and his cronies’ access to sensitive beneficiary data and strengthen oversight and civil penalties for any privacy and disclosure violations of Social Security beneficiaries’ personal information.

• Resolution of Inquiry to compel President Trump to disclose to Congress information about DOGE activity at SSA and any plans to close field offices or cut staff.

How will Baumgartner vote on these if they come up for vote? Does he really care about the retired people of Eastern Washington, or does he care more about further filling the bank accounts of the billionaires running this country?

He recently wrote back to me stating, “Too much power is being given to the President and bureaucracy, so I really hope we can get things back in order.” Tell me and all your constituents, Mr. Baumgartner, how will you specifically turn “hope” into “action”?

Lastly, Baumgartner stated to me in the email reply, “We are now over $36 trillion in debt, and we are spending more on interest payments than we spend on our military.” How does he justify tax cuts for the wealthy which will only increase the debt?

Kent Larson

Spokane

