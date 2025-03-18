Letters for March 18

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Thank you, Rep. Baumgartner and Trump

It looks like there is a coordinated effort from the left to send in an abundance of letters relating to Russia/Ukraine and Trump’s other actions and inserting Michael Baumgartner’s name and association allows for the letters to be printed. The writers demand that Baumgartner represent his constituents’ desires by supporting the continued money dump into Ukraine in the guise of supporting them in the war with Russia.

Why? Why should American taxpayers still be on the hook for this war? Why are we choosing sides between two equally corrupt nations? Isn’t it in our best interest if they wipe each other out thus making both less of a threat to us in the end? Where have the billions of dollars sent already gone?

Now as for demanding he represent us all, shouldn’t he be representing those of us who voted for him first and foremost? As both having voted for him and Trump, I think both are doing a great job and the fact that those who voted for the Vice Cackler are disappointed in what is happening only solidifies the fact that we did the right thing!

Thank you, Rep. Baumgartner and Trump, for making America great again! Keep up the good work!

Rob Leach

Mica, Washington

No more support on bonds or levies from me

Not sure where I stand on eliminating the federal Education Department. However, looking at the Spokane Public Schools website, they have 6,000 employees. Only 2,000 are classroom teachers.

Yes, they need support; but two for every teacher? When they need more funds, it is always to eliminate teachers, sports and arts, but rarely overhead admin.

This is not right. No more support on bonds or levies from me, even with the park district. The parks may have a similar issue with admin.

Dave Goebbert

Spokane

Irony in Trump administration

The Trump administration has announced investigations into WSU’s internal policies over DEI and the Associated Press is reporting Trump wants control over Columbia University’s academics.

Remember Trump University, called a “scam machine” and “a classic bait-and-switch scheme” by the conservative National Review? Trump was forced into settling $25 million in lawsuits for defrauding his students.

The irony is palpable.

Patrick Conley

Colville

Outstanding coverage of the space launch

I want to thank The Spokesman-Review and other local news outlets for outstanding coverage of the space launch this week. I am so grateful for Nick Gibson’s coverage. Great choice to send Nick to launch central! Not only the updates, more so the human-interest stories that link Commander Anne McClain to Spokane. I was a bit choked up the other day watching a young reporter with KHQ, who as a middle school student interviewed Ms. McLain.

How proud are we from Spokane of such a pay-it-forward person as our local astronaut?

Jim Hedemark

Spokane

A short-sighted cut

Imagine taking a 3-5% pay cut after proving your worth and working in challenging contexts for over 25 years. This is the reality for National Board-Certified Teachers in Washington, facing proposed stipend cuts.

As an educator with National Board Certification and a doctorate, I am disheartened by this proposal. The certification, akin to an advanced degree, empowers me to provide high-quality education in a high-poverty rural school. The stipend, in place since 1999, recognizes the rigorous process we undergo to ensure excellence in teaching.

Teachers invest significant time and money into this certification, benefiting students directly. Research shows NBCTs’ students learn up to two additional months of content, especially in low-income schools. NBCTs lead in schools, mentoring new teachers and enhancing the educational environment. Cutting stipends devalues our dedication and makes it harder to retain skilled educators.

This drastic pay cut, the most severe for any workforce group in Washington, feels like a slap in the face, especially as legislators receive cost-of-living increases. The stipend symbolizes the state’s commitment to educational excellence. Eliminating it undermines teacher morale and jeopardizes student education quality.

I urge lawmakers to reconsider this decision and continue supporting dedicated teachers. Investing in National Board Certification is investing in our children’s and state’s future.

Nicole Ann Talbert

Spokane Valley

