Letters for March 19

Leave politics out of public education

As I read the article regarding Mead School District seeking help from the federal government wanting help to overpower the state directives concerning gender-identity issues, one constant this article brought to my attention was “the conservative school board.”

Why? Why are politics playing a role in our children’s public education? The fact that every aspect of this article refers to Mead School District as a “conservative district” with a “conservative board” is wrong in so many ways. My tax dollars go toward education. School districts should never lean one way or another politically. It’s 2025 and the ignorance surrounding human sexuality is mind-boggling. Being gay is in no way, shape or form a choice, nor is being born in the wrong body. Educate yourselves; it’s called science.

I am a 56-year-old gay male and graduate of Mead High School. I think I can speak for most of the LGBTQ+ community. We struggle from day one knowing we are different. We are stuck with three options: accept it, live a lie or take your life, which many have and even more will because of the current ignorant administration. I have never really had a day of peace being a part of the gay community. Everyday hearing how I am less than because of my lifestyle – correction, my life. We don’t choose this for ourselves, it’s who we are. It’s time our school districts step up to the plate and support these kids. Leave the Trump rhetoric out of it.

Kelly Glenn

Spokane

DEI children’s books should be clearly marked

On March 5, my daughter and 4-month-old grandson visited the South Hill Library. Being firm believers in the importance of reading early and often to children, my daughter and I picked out multiple books in the children’s section and headed for home.

Unfortunately, one of the books we grabbed – “BunnyBear” by Andrea J. Loney – was clearly a diversity, equity and inclusion book for children. In addition to its strong DEI messaging, it encouraged a child to leave home without notifying its parents, which was especially unnerving. Had we been aware of its DEI agenda, we would not have chosen to check it out. Due to the book’s inclusion with all of the other children’s books, it was impossible for us to know that this book would contain messaging contrary to our religious beliefs.

I’d be tilting at windmills to suggest that our tax dollars should not be spent promulgating the leftist agenda, but it is prudent that DEI children’s books be appropriately categorized so that patrons are aware of their subject matter.

My dream for my grandson is that he visits the public library often and that he be allowed to choose books without constraint. I also want him to be able to do this without his family fearing that our religious beliefs will be assaulted.

To continue the practice of interspersing DEI books in the children’s section of the public libraries will deny him his right to freely enjoy his library.

Sherry Hartford

College Place, Wash.

Baumgartner is our representative, not Trump’s

Representatives Baumgartner and Newhouse voted on a budget that could potentially cut Medicaid for millions of people to free up more money for the billionaires who already enjoy tax cuts they don’t need. Why? How does that help our country?

My parents have recently moved from a home they have lived in for 56 years to a retirement community where they can get the support they need to thrive in their later years. They have given back to their community through liberal arts and environmental contributions. My dad was an English teacher at SFCC for 30 years and my mom spent decades teaching school kids about their environment. They’ve been members and leaders in the local Audubon Society since they moved to Spokane in 1968.

Their care is in danger. The way it works is that they have to pay down their entire life savings over a couple of years for expensive care, and then when the money runs out, Medicaid kicks in to support them for the rest of their years.

Reps. Baumgartner and Newhouse, why are you voting to cut these benefits? My mom has dementia and is getting professional care in her own apartment that she shares with my dad. What happens if those benefits aren’t available when the pay down runs out?

I don’t have the resources to keep my parents healthy. You’re our representatives, not Trump’s. Where is your conscience?

Jennifer Reynolds

Spokane