Letters for March 22

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Town hall lacked decorum

I sat next to several rabble-rousers at Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s town hall at Whitworth. Several called him names like “stupid,” “idiot” and interrupted. I came to hear him speak and was hoping he would comment on the health concerns of our aging (dementia) population. But the rude left-leaning audience didn’t let him get a word in edgewise.

Wiki quotes Kennington, Kraus, Hunt and John Stewart Mill’s “On Liberty” noting that “uncivil discourse contains direct insults, unwarranted attributions of motive, and open contempt. Civil discourse has its foundation on several key values: self-awareness and mindfulness; practices such as active listening, being present, and interrogating one’s identity markers” etc. As someone who knows our local legislators and congressperson(s) from years of civic engagement, I was left wondering how state Sen. Riccelli and state Reps. Hill and Ormsby would react to having a room full of people treating them in this manner?

It doesn’t happen at their town halls – not because there are no grievances with the way they handle line items either. I hope Congressman Baumgartner will continue to hold regular town hall gatherings. And I hope the local progressives and Democrats find the political will to address their agitators’ unseemly behavior. After being told to leave the venue by hyped-up, screaming attendees, (one who said it was their “right” to interrupt and scream) I think it’s high time leftists expand their toolbox of feedback behavior to include basic decorum.

Patricia Kienholz

Spokane

Baumgartner lacks credibility

I did not attend Baumgartner’s town hall at Whitworth, but I viewed it on social media and read his email newsletter response. I am appalled by his comment that “uncivil behavior overshadowed the spirit of open dialogue” while he fails to condemn the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol and sits passively by as Trump and Musk fire federal employees, close critical federal programs and dismantle essential services.

Baumgartner loses all credibility with his hypocrisy. Though I did not vote for Trump or Baumgartner, I am still one of his constituents and he needs to listen to everyone’s concerns rather than wag his finger at us in hypocritical righteousness. Shame on you, Mr. Baumgartner. He chooses to save his own political skin instead of listening openly to our concerns and represent them to Congress and Trump.

Jeannette Murphy

Spokane

Baumgartner’s answers lacked reasoning

I attended the Whitworth town hall Monday evening to give Congressman Baumgartner a fair chance to respond to the pressing issues that many of his constituents are now facing. I will give Rep. Baumgartner a thin slice of credit for one thing – he never attempted to placate the crowd, or tell them what they wanted to hear.

On the contrary, knowing that he was addressing a majority crowd who did not vote for him, he almost seemed determined to recycle GOP talking points, and to remind us that he won with 61% of the votes.

Three key issues stood out to me from his remarks:

• He repeatedly spoke of how wrong it was to pass a national debt of $37 trillion on to his children, while he failed to acknowledge that his president had added $7 trillion (in tax cuts for the wealthy) during his first term.

• He spoke of DOGE as an “advisory only” board to Congress, while side-stepping the fact that millions in preappropriated payments have already been blocked by Musk and his group.

• He spoke of the need for peaceful protests, while failing to acknowledge that his president has pardoned and freed hundreds of Jan. 6 criminals from prison.

He was given ample quiet and respect to answer each of the well-constructed questions presented. Booing and jeering came as a result of the quality and/or truthfulness of the answers he offered. Quite possibly the attendees took the meeting more seriously than Baumgartner did.

John Cross

Spokane

Baumgartner should ask what we want

Recently, Rep. Baumgartner has clarified his views on a number of topics that I find alarming, to say the least. At his town hall Monday, he said that he is in favor of annexing Greenland and taking over the Panama Canal. Since neither of those countries or Canada want to be part of the U.S., he is tacitly approving the United States to bully our allies into compliance with a desire to take them over.

Where have we come as a country? It’s hardly believable that we have become a country advocating imperialism and supporting Putin over Zelenskyy. Is the plan to allow Putin to extend influence in Europe, the U.S. to take over the Americas and China to take over Asia? An axis of evil? With the rhetoric of Trump’s administration, if I were China, I would feel very comfortable invading Taiwan.

As for Baumgartner’s comments, they are telling. He asked for hands of who voted for Trump. He should have asked for hands of who voted for him. As for his comment that 99% of the town hall are people who didn’t vote for him. What does that say about his confidence that his supporters would show up to support him or the converse, is he saying that no one in the town hall were his supporters who are upset with him supporting Trump and Elon Musk?

Many people who voted the MAGA ticket are unhappy because Doge and Trump cuts are going to hurt them. That’s why Republicans are ending town halls as policy. Baumgartner needs to wipe the smug look off his face and ask us what we want and have the guts to represent that, even if it goes against Trump. I wouldn’t count on it.

Keith Hegg

Spokane

Baumgartner’s conduct was disgraceful

I attended Baumgartner’s town hall at Whitworth. His conduct was disgraceful, a stark warning to Eastern Washington voters. Our best interests are not his concern, he has no moral or ethical obligation to his district or country. He touts the Constitution, but his words and actions show commitment to the party over the people he serves. It was political theater. He made bad jokes and used the district’s election results as evidence that people voted for this mess, so we should just accept it. He riled the crowd and then blamed the “rude and disruptive” audience for discontinuing in-person town halls, to blame the “Dems” for the breakdown of civil discourse.

Yet, he showed that civil discourse is impossible when our representatives face us but refuse to answer direct questions, use what-about-isms and obfuscation to avoid answers, and repeat misinformation and half-truths when there are verifiable facts to the contrary. All while smirking and condescending, using derogatory and inflammatory language, and showing no concern for the violations of his constituents’ civil rights.

He told us that our fear is wrong. He referred to our “perception of a constitutional crisis” on the same day that our president defied a court order and wants to go after judges. Baumgartner is part of the constitutional crisis. He is complicit in Congress ceding power to the executive branch. He will dismantle democracy as long as he rides the coattails of power. Shame on him.

Amanda Richardson

Spokane

Fear for future doesn’t mean craziness

I was present at the Baumgartner town hall at Whitworth, along with hundreds of “lunatic, unhinged” people. We are his constituents: parents, educators, farmers, veterans, federal workers, people of color, legal immigrants, health care workers, researchers, forestry managers, and just regular citizens. Experiencing the reckless actions of this administration, we are angry and afraid, but not crazy. We fear the impacts to our children’s education, loss of health benefits, job loss, losing financial security, potential cuts to Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. Vets struggle as their claims are stalled or denied. Farmers with broken contracts.

We fear for the future of America. We don’t’ want a dictator!

Baumgartner did not commit these acts of job firings, agencies being closed, grant monies being frozen, DEI attacks, but he maintains the MAGA message. He suggested that we not be a sanctuary state, that immigration controls are necessary because of fentanyl and criminals entering, that we shouldn’t take Canada, but Greenland is another story, and that all of these cuts are necessary to trim the fat.

People did yell in outrage. What other tools do we have when the needs of his constituency are being ignored, when our lives are turned upside down, our protests are called domestic terrorism, and we have no representation?

He’s out of touch with his constituency. Tuesday morning, I cut newspaper articles documenting the impacts on our community and delivered them to his office. The paper has done a good job reporting on this and he should read them.

Eileen Martin

Spokane

Wake up, Baumgartner

I just finished reading Rep. Baumgartner’s most recent email which I occasionally receive. His version of Trump’s positions and behavior do not square with my understanding of the situation. My version is consistent with your reporting in this morning’s S-R on his recent town hall meetings at which the majority in attendance disagreed, vehemently and loudly.

When is he going to wake up and get on the right side of history?

Do you suppose, at this rate, he might be a one-term member of Congress?

Rick Hofmeister

Liberty Lake

We deserve better

I attended Michael Baumgartner’s Town Hall at Whitworth Monday night as a constituent of District 5.

He recently spoke to AM-770 KTTH and called those of us in attendance “unhinged lunatics” and “radical activists” who “snatched up tickets.”

I am the advocacy chair for the Washington Homeschool Organization. In this position, I represent the 19,049 home-schooling families in the state of Washington. As you might imagine, this group runs the gamut from the far left to the far right, and everyone else in between.

Not once in the past 20 years have I referred to anyone in my constituency as “unhinged lunatics.”

Not once in the past 20 years have I referred to my constituents as “radical activists.”

Not once have I divided my constituency between those who share my politics and those who don’t.

Not once have I accused my constituency of “snatching up” tickets.

Not once have I dodged a question that was asked of me – even when it was personally painful.

When I haven’t had an answer, I have always tabled it so that I can find the answer, and I have come back with an answer.

Those of us who disagree with Baumgartner’s positions aren’t the enemy: We are his constituents.

We deserve better than Baumgartner’s post town hall smear campaign.

Jennifer Garrison Stuber

Newman Lake

Let’s act like adults, not children

I attended Congressman Baumgartner’s town hall. What a colossal mess on the attendees’ part. Congressman Baumgartner gave a statement, then came the questions and comments. I was appalled at the total rudeness, screaming, yelling and interruptions, even before he had finished his opening. Yet the congressman remained cordial and attempted to answer all questions.

We as Americans need to come together for the benefit of our country. Can we put politics and personal agendas aside and function as concerned citizens? Our children are watching us. The way this audience behaved sets a poor example for them. It’s very troubling that some adults act so childish.

People complain that we do not have enough in-person town halls. Well, this is a perfect example why we don’t.

Congressman Baumgartner does not represent President Trump, he represents us. Give him a chance, give him the opportunity to do so. Expressing thanks for where we agree is a good place to start. Recently, he spoke to an appreciative crowd at Thrive International. People shared concerns and listened. He listened and is going to plead their case to President Trump.

Town hall solutions: they need to have rules. The rules need to be enforced. If people do not behave respectfully, they need to be escorted out so that others can participate. Another idea – have participants submit questions prior to the meeting. We must all come together with nonhostile conversations. Let it begin with me! Let it begin with you!

Earl Moore

Spokane

Don’t make assumptions

Regarding John Scherling’s March 20 letter to the editor, why does he assume that the “radical, screaming, booing, disrespectful, angry … citizens” who attended the Baumgartner show/conversation are recruited and paid to disrupt? Do you have any proof of that? Is it just possible that these citizens are angry and frustrated because they are not getting what they thought they voted for, and it is or could affect their lives?

I wonder if some of those angry citizens voted for Trump and didn’t realize that they too could suffer the consequences of their choices. You said they were mostly senior citizens. Maybe they can see that this administration actions could affect their children and grandchildren’s lives.

I agree with you that the “laws of this country should be followed, prosecuted. All laws.” That includes the president and his minions. King Trump is not above the law. Or, I should say that was once true.

Barbara Hill

Spokane

Baumgartner owes us apology

I waited patiently for tickets to Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s town hall at Whitworth University. They went fast, and I saw plans for a protest for those unable to attend.

Most people in the room were like me – older, on Social Security or SSDI, and deeply concerned about our future. The representative started by claiming he worked for all of us, not just the 61% who voted for him.

Then came the first question. People didn’t like his answer, and we let him know. We booed. We yelled. We applauded those who asked tough questions. But no one was unsafe. Protesters outside couldn’t be heard. No one was removed.

Yet Baumgartner called us “unhinged lunatics” on conservative talk radio. Why? Because we refused to quietly accept his gaslighting and spin?

People are scared – scared because of what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and the actions Baumgartner supports. Policies that threaten our health care, retirement and democracy have people on edge. Their anger is justified.

If Baumgartner can’t tell the difference between concerned voters and “unhinged lunatics,” maybe he’s not fit for office. But at the very least, he owes us an apology.

Elisanne McCutchen

Springdale, Wash.

Help us, Baumgartner

Mr. Bailey, in a recent letter to editor, writes that The Spokesman-Review has run many letters to the editor unhappy with Rep. Baumgartner. He states those who wrote the letters “dislike everything President Trump is doing.” I sincerely concur with that statement. He further wrote that “progressives” refuse to accept the fair election. No idea where that came from. Trump and his minions to this day don’t accept his 2020 loss, that it was a rigged election.

Trump with help from Musk has done irreparable harm to many federal employees in our city and region. The layoffs/firings were not based on facts or cause. Baumgartner has the responsibility to strongly challenge what Trump is doing and has done. What is more important, loyalty to party or the citizens? He should be standing up to those laid off/fired federal employees.

I did not vote for Trump, who is a convicted felon and pardoned over 1,000 convicted prisoners from the Jan. 6 riot that left police officers injured and killed. That is the tip of the iceberg as he continues to lie and take retribution on those he thinks did him harm. Is this a president of this county or is this a tyrant who doesn’t care about the good of the country? Hard to believe that people still see the felon as their savior. Trump couldn’t care less about you or me. He just feeds his out-of-control ego and looks to be the anointed one.

The U.S. is suffering Rep. Baumgartner. Help us!

Chris Powell

Spokane

Baumgartner quotes give pause

There was a lot to unpack from the recent town hall held by Representative Baumgartner. In particular, it will be interesting to see how well Medicaid, relied on by so many of us Eastern Washingtonians, fares under pressure from the recent Continuing Resolution. But I’ll focus on the remarkably bizarre with a couple quotes from the representative:

“I think it would be America’s strategic benefit if we had Greenland. America has had strategic benefit from being imperialistic in the past. That’s how we had Western expansion.”

Maybe we need to post the Ten Commandments in more than just Southern and Idaho schools, because I’m pretty sure there’s one that covers taking things that don’t belong to us.

“I don’t support us absorbing Canada; Canada’s been a good neighbor.”

Suddenly, in MAGA America, the criteria of whether we’re going to commit a hostile takeover of a nearby country is whether it’s been a “good neighbor” or not? I don’t think this is what any of us want.

If any of this seems unconstitutional or unethical to you, it’s easy to phone the Representative’s office – D.C. office: (202) 225-2006, Spokane office: (509) 353-2374 – or email him. We desperately need Congress members who are going to adhere to their constitutional oaths and stand up to President Trump when he goes off the rails.

Jeffrey Ellingson

Liberty Lake