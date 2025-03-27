Letters for March 27

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Rent caps won’t fix Washington’s housing crisis

Housing affordability is a crisis in Spokane and all of Washington state, but the rent cap bill in Olympia is the wrong answer. Washington’s housing supply is already behind by 150,000 homes (and projections estimate we need 1 million more housing units in the next few years), yet this legislation would force developers to cancel thousands of planned rental units before they’re even built.

There is no legislation being considered to cap property tax increases, and new tariffs proposed at the federal level contribute to increased costs for developers. HB1217 puts the burden on housing providers, and they will be stuck with rising costs while being forced to cap rent increases, making it impossible to maintain buildings or keep up with ongoing repairs and lower the quality of existing housing.

This is simple economics, and policies like these have backfired in cities across the country. No matter what you call it (rent stabilization, caps, or control) these bills discourage construction, worsen housing conditions and lead to even higher costs in the long run. If lawmakers want to help renters, they should expand supply, streamline permitting, and incentivize homebuilding – not pass policies that shrink the housing market.

Libby Patton

Spokane

Support for Trump policies has declined in letters

There have been several references this past week in The Spokesman-Review regarding the small number displayed in a “show of hands by those who voted for Trump” that was asked by Rep. Michael Baumgartner at his recent Whitworth town hall meeting.

Lo these many years later, I recall the several comments made and published in the newspapers right after President Kennedy’s funeral of the many peoples who stated they had (of course) voted for him in the 1960 election. That the figure hovered around 60% of those claiming they had voted for Kennedy. Kind of astonishing, really, since Nixon received 49.55% and Kennedy 49.72% in that tight election.

The point here that there’s a noticeable decline in these past few weeks of letters to the editor singing praises of President Trump’s policies or Rep. Baumgartner for that matter. And just maybe there were more in Baumgartner’s audience who wanted to keep their vote to themselves? I hold a hint of admiration for those who were brave enough to actually raise a hand.

Suzanne Johns

Spokane

Mandate doesn’t exist

Letters touting Michael Baumgartner’s win of 60% as a defense for others voicing concern over his positions is interesting. While winning the 2024 election, only 48% of eligible voters actually voted for him (about 240,000). A majority of District 5 voters did not support him – with about 156,000 casting votes for other candidates, and about 101,000 eligible voters not voting.

It would behoove Baumgartner to remember his responsibility is representing the interests of everyone in District 5, not just those 48%. And while he did state support for Ukrainian refugees, I’m wondering if he will also express the same support for those unfortunate refugees from Central and South America, seeking to escape violence just as Ukrainian refugees have. But as he no longer has the courage to hold in-person town hall meetings, I doubt he has the backbone to contradict Trump.

Nationally in 2024, only 75 million eligible voters actually voted for Donny Trump. The other 67%: casting votes for other candidates (77.3 million); or abstaining from voting (85.9 million). Therefore, his “mandate” consists of approximately a third of all eligible voters, the other two-thirds (163.2 million) did not support him for president. And for those about to write stating that my use of a nickname for Donald is disrespectful, I’ll show him respect as soon as he shows respect for others, including members of our judicial system, minorities, all races, all sexes, all who identify as LBGTQ, etc., and stop the childlike use of disrespectful names for those who disagree with him.

Gary Klingsporn

Spokane

League of Women Voters supports teacher

This story gave us chills. A sixth-grade teacher in Meridian, Idaho, was ordered to remove two signs from her classroom saying, “Everyone is welcome here.” One showed hands of different skin tones. School administrators argued that “Everyone is welcome here” is a personal opinion that not everyone would agree with.

This was not someone smuggling immigrants across the border. This was a teacher’s heartfelt greeting and the words near the end of our Pledge of Allegiance, “Liberty and Justice for all.” Have Americans become so sensitive and belligerent that we legislate against common kindness and civility?

This incident makes clear that any sign that deigns to welcome everyone will be removed from Idaho’s public-school classrooms (whether House Bill 41 becomes law or not).

Private schools that accept taxpayer money will be free to promote any political, religious or racial sentiment they want. The League of Women Voters of Idaho believes every child should have an equal educational opportunity in the “general, uniform, and thorough system of public free common schools” required by Article IX of the Idaho Constitution. In defense of that belief, in defense of the right of free speech, and frankly, in defense of common decency, LWVID and its member Leagues support this teacher’s action and will fight any effort to infringe on the right of all teachers to welcome every child.

Mike Bullard

President, League of Women Voters Kootenai County

Jill Rinaldi

Vice-president, League of Women Voters Moscow

Pam Ward

President, League of Women Voters Pocatello

Jean Henscheid

Co-president, League of Women Voters of Idaho

Betsy McBride

Co-president, League of Women Voters of Idaho

