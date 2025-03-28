Letters for March 28

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Legislature must continue funding youth, young adult homeless programs

I started my adult life in homelessness after being kicked out of the home by my parents. As a trans woman moving to Spokane for housing, I have faced difficulties in accessing housing due to high medical debt and a low credit score. In 2023, I became homeless for the third time in two years. I was out of options.

I would still be homeless today if it were not for support from the Homelessness Diversion and Prevention Fund, a state-supported program that helps young people ages 12 to 24 quickly resolve housing crises.

A lot of young people, such as myself, don’t have access to resources such as generational wealth. Programs like HPDF provide young people help to become financially self-sufficient and have socioeconomic stability. Almost all – 93% – recipients of HPDF maintain stable housing two years after receiving support.

Youth homelessness is the greatest predictor for future adult chronic homelessness, so investments made now will save state funds in the long run. With more than 14,000 youths and young adults still facing homelessness monthly, Washington must not cut services for this vulnerable population.

Getting out of homelessness gave me the stability to engage in therapy, access consistent medical care, and gain career aspirations. I and countless others would not be here today without these resources.

With the current political climate of fund cuts and absolute stringency, I can think of no better time than now to reiterate the urgency and necessity of these services.

Alice Alirè

Spokane

Baumgartner just doesn’t care

Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s recent town hall was a disgrace. Our country is in the grip of extremists, so I had hoped to see a man of integrity stand up and represent core American values. Instead, he talked down to people, at one point sniping that we needed a “civics lesson,” and in other reporting, called his concerned constituents “unhinged lunatics.”

As I watched what I can only call a performance, any hope that Baumgartner could help us resurrect moderation, civility and construct a big tent again vanished. Instead, I was left feeling uneasy as he quipped the talking points most everyone knows obscure the truth, and as he acted in a way that made it seem as if he enjoyed pretending this was all just a debate club exercise, and he was “winning” at the expense of the people he was actually meant to be listening to. His arrogance was a letdown.

Dodging questions is not a skill; it’s cowardice. Insulting people doesn’t mean you’re smarter than them; it’s laziness. I can’t believe that someone who worked for the State Department doesn’t understand the threat to democracy that MAGA represents. He must be viscerally aware of the tides of history pushing our country toward violence and incoherence. And yet all he could say was, “You have a perception that America is spiraling to some kind of constitutional crisis,” like a snotty teenager. He must think himself and his family safe and insulated enough to not care.

Eve Bowers

Spokane

Baumgartner should be professional, listen to feedback

What a charmed life Rep. Michael Baumgartner must lead to think he’s immune from performance reviews from his employers! If I called my manager an “unhinged lunatic” with invalid feedback because she’s not the one who hired me, I sure would find myself looking for new employment in short order.

Like it or not, constituent feedback in person or over the phone is part of the job, Mr. Baumgartner. You represent your entire district regardless of who voted for you. At least have the grace to listen to feedback like the rest of us professionals do.

Jennifer Tiegs

Spokane Valley

Public safety should be top priority

So, funding for the COP Shops runs out soon. The city was supposed to have plans by March 1, but didn’t. The COP Shops have been around close to 30 years, and made neighborhoods feel safer. We needed more. But the city can’t/won’t come up with funding for the COP Shops and public safety. But they have the nerve to ask taxpayers for $200 million for schools and $240 million for parks.

Yet the Spokane Police Department is horribly understaffed to the point where its unsafe. Downtown is an embarrassment and not safe to go down to.

I have three drug houses within a block of me. All three houses have cars, people on foot or bikes coming and going all hours of the day and night. One house has over 100 cars a day.

I had a drive-by shooting in my neighborhood last fall and found 9 mm casings in the street in front of my house. The SPD is well aware, but they are too understaffed. Public Safety should come first. Not almost a half billion dollars for schools and parks before public safety. The streets are crumbling again, so the city will need money for that too. Maybe start by ticketing the thousands of junk cars and cars being driven with expired tabs. Public safety should be top priority.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

People vote against their best interests

The March 9 Spokesman-Review had an article with this headline: “Republicans’ cuts to Medicaid could shutter hospitals, maternity care in rural towns.” It describes how many smaller hospitals in rural towns may have to close due to lack of funding. This could affect towns close to Spokane, like Ritzville, Colville, Colfax and others. It says President Donald Trump won by high percentage in these areas. This is the disconnect I don’t understand. Don’t they want health care? Why do people vote against their best interests?

The Republican Party makes it clear they are on the side of people gaining more money. The loss of health care facilities will be brought about by tax cuts for people who don’t need it. We all need food, housing, clothing, education and health care. How do we get it? By working hard, and the people who have made more money need to share more in taxes to help those less fortunate. This is the philosophy of the Democratic Party. I am a member and can vouch for the hours spent trying to create programs to help improve society as a whole. It’s about values, and what kind of country we want to build. President Trump presented clear alternatives before the election. Project 2025 told us the plans. What were the barriers to listening? If you care about improving the lifestyle for everyone, vote Democrat in future elections, if we’re lucky enough to get to vote again.

Roz Luther

Spokane

Landlords shouldn’t have to eat it all

In regards to the March 12 letter, “Stop landlords from overcharging”: I’m not a landlord; I am a property and home owner. The writer mentioned the year 2022. He’s right that rent went up, but he failed to mention why. In 2022, my assessed value doubled from $112,000 a year to $224,000 per year. As of this year, it’s $245,000 a year assessed value. That’s only on the property, not to mention my taxes on the home that sits on it.

Now for common sense: Landlords need to pay building insurance, property taxes, fees to city for being a landlord. There’s higher electric, gas, garage and let’s not forget almost every year schools have their hand out for school bonds or levies. When passed they’re jacked on to property taxes.

Simple question, is the landlord supposed to eat it all?

Gene Scolavino

Spokane

Thanks for cleaning up

I want to thank the guys that were on Findley Road recently. I looked out and saw a white truck with a big trailer parked on the side of my road. When I realized what was going on, I felt blessed.

I saw three guys with reflective vests, and I think they might have been from the Spokane jail. They cleaned up trash on both sides of our road. I need someone to tell them how much they’re appreciated. What they do matters because the amount of garbage being thrown onto U.S. Highway 2 and rural side roads is escalating.

Thanks again and keep up the good work.

Evelyn Moorhead

Deer Park

Local journalism brightens day

The zeitgeist is full of disparaging sentiments toward “the media.” The zeitgeist is also full of bad news, no matter your political affiliations. Enter Linda Wieford, reporting for The Spokesman-Review. The captivating owl photo and eloquent narrative were a reprieve from the deluge on DOGE, Donald Trump and all politics.

The value of local journalism is not only speaking truth to power, and shedding light on important issues, but also reminding us of the beauty and magic of the local environment we may take for granted.

Lori A. Buratto

Veradale