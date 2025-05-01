Letters for May 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

EMS workers should provide better service

Recently, I was forced contact our Spokane Police, Fire and Spokane C.A.R.E.S. system because of a severe crisis situation not of my making. I am a professional, educated and trained pro-bono advocate for disabled veterans and the disabled elderly. I am not an attorney but have worked in law offices. Up until recently, I worked in this field full time for more than 25 years. There were a couple of very professional EMS respondents who worked on my case; however, I was bitterly disappointed and shocked that the some of those personnel were particularly cold, even downright inappropriately aggressive and intimidating.

Of course, those EMS positions are extremely stressful, but in no way should that be an excuse for substandard and inappropriate service. I would like to respectfully ask our EMS leaders to please provide immediate in-service and focused ongoing professional training for your people. Those who are suffering from professional burn-out to the effect that it is affecting their clients should, please, be given the necessary respite. Having a poor “bedside manner,” in the EMS field is extremely counterproductive and harmful to your clients who’ve already been victimized.

Catherine Humberg

Spokane

Nethercutt advocated for civics

The ruckus in Washington brings to mind Rep. George Nethercutt-Spokane (dec. 2024). Besides serving five terms in the House, he advocated for students’ understanding of civics, particularly the critical balance of power between the legislative, executive and judicial branches. We should have listened.

Here we are in 2025 … the executive branch is leaning toward autocracy while the legislative branch sits on its hands, and the judicial branch is left to hold the line. This is not an observation based on party. It’s drawn from the Constitution. One example: Article I, Section 8 identifies Congress as the entity to regulate commerce and establish appropriations, a “rule of naturalization,” ways to “promote the progress of science,” and more. No amount of manipulation justifies the president’s administration taking on these roles.

If you have not done so, a quick internet search will give you contact information for our federal legislators. Please call, write or email to express your concern. Rep. Nethercutt would expect no less.

Maxine G. Lammers

Spokane

Don’t defund NPR, PBS

I’m asking Rep. Michael Baumgartner to not to defund NPR and Public Broadcasting services. Clawing back the money – $1 billion that has already been approved by Congress for the next two years – will silence independent and balanced views and will result in weakening our democracy. Vice President JD Vance advised European leaders to listen to all voices. Let us follow our vice president’s advice in America and listen to all voices, as PBS and NPR provide balanced news, educational programs for children and adults, cultural programs such as music, Masterpiece Theater, travel and mystery without any cost to consumer.

Early learning is promoted by PBS programming shows like “Sesame Street” and many other educational programs. With recent cuts to Head Start programs, our future generations’ productivity will be adversely impacted by PBS/NPR defunding by Congress. I sincerely hope our congressman’s vote on this issue will reflect his voters’ voices.

Aruna Bhuta

Spokane