Letters for May 4

Help constituents first, party last

Whew, Washington’s port system is now collapsing before our very eyes as looming tariffs, China’s nontariff barriers and other commodity markets turn elsewhere. And there is one political party particularly responsible, the GOP. As our Eastern Washington area farmers and ranchers grapple with higher fertilizer, feed, transportation and equipment costs, they now have limited or dried up export markets to add to their lists of troubles. Bottomline, we’re facing an economic disaster. I do believe that what happens to agriculture in our area happens to the rest of us.

So, my suggestion to Rep. Michael Baumgartner and other Republican representatives is stop glad-handing the current GOP; stop putting your party first, no matter how tough it is or how courageous you must become. Work with all of our other Washington state congressional members to help rectify this unnecessary mess. Unity in numbers work and you all, our elected representatives, have an obligation to us, your constituents, to represent our well-being first.

Kath McChesney-Lape

Spokane Valley

Rule of law takes precedence

Rep. Baumgartner’s choice couldn’t be more stark. He either believes in the rule of the law, or he will allow the president to do anything without regard for the law.

In my copy of the Constitution, I can’t find the part that allows Congress to cede its responsibility to the president. Neither can I find anything that allows the president to defy the court.

What is it going to be, Mr. Baumgartner?

Michael S. Tonkyn

Spokane

Ormsby should support retirees

“The state needs to be a model employer. We need to project outward to the rest of the state what it looks like to appreciate the work that people do, compensate them fairly and keep them employed,” “We want to keep the good people we have in state government.”

Rep. Ormsby’s comments apply to current employees. Based on actions taken, it definitely does not apply to some of the oldest retired state employees – retired school and public employees in Teachers’ Retirement System Plan 1 and Public Employees’ Retirement System Plan 1. While all other state retirees have benefits adjusted annually due to inflation, these two have only received five such increases since 2011 – even longer for some. Most have lost over 60% of their purchasing power.

Rep. Ormsby had an opportunity to use his influence to rectify this inequity by expressing support for Sen. Robinson’s proposal. Doing so could have saved millions for both state and local governments by combining three closed retirement plans, using the surplus in one to eliminate the debt in two others - the result of previous legislatures paying less than required, even though members paid their required percentage.

Based on this, current employees should keep in mind their importance may end with retirement.

Jim Davison

Waitsburg, Washington

Motorcycle rider should be charged

Talk about burying the lede! The article about an 11-year-old boy who had severe injuries after a motorcycle crash had the tone of a lighthearted human-interest story before it turned a bit darker.

“They reached speeds over 100 mph on the friend’s bike,” and “neither Tatum nor the driver were wearing helmets.” As an Idaho motorcycle rider with young kids, it’s hard to fathom why any sane person would do this with a child.

For the sake of reader education, author Elena Perry should have noted that Idaho requires helmets for children, so their family friend will hopefully be charged.

Ian Wallace

Moscow, Idaho