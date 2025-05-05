Letter for May 5

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Protect noncitizens in the 5th District

Rep. Michael Baumgartner should stand up, represent our shared values, honor his oath to the Constitution and help our entire community feel safe and secure, and live without fear? He often panders to the present administration and engages in questionable politics.

• His first vote in the House supported the Laken Riley Act, which broadens police powers and makes it easier to deport people.

• At his town hall meeting in Ritzville, Baumgartner responded to concern for immigrants, including the Nicaraguans brutally arrested by ICE on their way to court, by blaming violence on Washington being a sanctuary state.

• Along with Jim Jordan, he wrote a letter to Nick Brown, Washington state attorney general, calling for “accountability” from the state regarding our sanctuary state policies.

• He attended an event for Ukraine refugees and promised to work for their welfare, but failed to include refugees from countries, such as Afghanistan, Haiti, Nicaragua, Mexico, Congo, Sudan, Syria, and Palestine.

• Our Representative has not said a word about international students deported from our universities without due process, while local universities have been accused of antisemitism.

Most people living in District 5 know that most refugees and migrants are law-abiding. They are our neighbors, attend schools, work in various capacities and contribute to society. Most love this country and are grateful to be here, often escaping danger.

Baumgartner should take the late Pope Francis’s call seriously and welcome, and protect migrants, refugees, and international students. He should advocate for ALL people living in our district.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Greed writ large

Albertsons, an Idaho company that reported $22 billion in profit in 2024, sent a letter to its suppliers that they have to take all the burden of tariffs, Albertsons won’t absorb any. This is the modern greed of ultra-rich Republicans. They never take responsibility for their own actions, as Mango Mussolini blaming Joe Biden for the recent poor results after Mango inherited a booming economy.

Tariffs aren’t good for consumers, but they are a Republican decision. For millionaire executives to tell much more vulnerable suppliers to take on all the burdens of Republican choices is unethical. It’s not about helping the consumer, it’s about protecting executive bonuses.

David Teich

Spokane Valley