Letters for May 6

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Letter writer ignorant of facts

In a recent letter to the editor entitled “Baumgartner helps Trump target state” (April 25) the writer’s statements show that he is ignorant of the real facts. He alleges that the elevation of the lawsuit between the Washington attorney general and Adams County sheriff over immigration matters deserves a measured response, not the attention of Congress, and that the actions of Rep. Baumgartner have helped put Washington in Trump’s crosshairs.

In fact, the actions of our state and local officials have put our state in the crosshairs of the Department of Justice. Consider that our governor has publicly stated that although the president can do certain things that are lawful, we will oppose them if they go “against our values”; so much for the principle “we are a government of laws, not of men.” At issue in the Adams County case is whether or not federal law supersedes state law – this is an issue of national importance and not a “tempest in a teapot” as the writer proclaims.

Washington heralds itself as a “sanctuary state,” a position recently affirmed by our city. The attention given by the current administration to jurisdictions taking this position has been widely publicized. As I indicated to a member of our City Council, such a position taken by the city and state has put them “in the crosshairs” and invites large -scale immigration raids. This could be largely avoided by assisting immigration officials with targeting the “worst of the worst” as some jurisdictions have discovered.

Jim McDevitt

Spokane

More salt on the roads is a bad idea

I’ve just heard about the City Council’s proposal to use more granular salt on our roads in the winter months to help with snow melt and removal. I spent 50-plus years in the areas of the country where salt is used, so I would like to tell you why I think it’s a bad idea.

Salt will melt snow above 15 degrees but loses its effectiveness as it gets colder. Salt is a corrosive; it will cause your vehicle to rust from the inside out. You can wash your car well but if you don’t get salt out of the undercarriage it will rust. There is reason nice cars aren’t driven in winter in the northern states. People park them and use junkers.

Salt is an attractant to wild animals. Moose and deer love salt and will be drawn to our roads increasing the chance of an accident and a lethal outcome for the human.

Salt is going to run off as weather warms up and it will affect our water. It can harm aquatic life and vegetation when the watered-down salt mix seeps into our groundwater and streams. Studies have found fish size is affected for decades.

If the citizens of Spokane are to pay higher taxes when we use our vehicles (per our sweet Legislature), at least let’s make sure we aren’t ruining them with salt.

Cheri Loveland

Spokane

Thorpe Road land transfer not in public interest

Anyone traveling south of Spokane on U.S. Highway 195 can’t fail to notice the extensive developments and exploding growth in the area. Thousands of new homes are being built in the Latah Valley.

Fortunately, there is one vital slice of land along Thorpe Road that remains in public hands. Unfortunately, the Washington Department of Natural Resources wants to exchange the 192 acres of wild forest land for a parking lot and grocery store lease in Whatcom County.

Not only is exchanging undeveloped public land for a parking lot contrary to the mission and purpose of DNR, but replacing the 192 acres of public land with a housing development is not the highest and best use of this land. In addition, the area is adjacent to another large, proposed development, Victory Heights. The cumulative impact of two huge housing developments to Spokane and traffic has not been addressed and would increase urban sprawl.

This land exchange would not do anything to alleviate the housing crisis. As these would be high-end luxury homes looming over the valley and visible along High Drive. Instead of transferring this land to a developer the Land Commission should allow Spokane County or the Spokane Tribe or some other entity that can properly care for the property to purchase the property as recreational open space.

Greg L. Gordon

Spokane