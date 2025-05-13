Letters for May 13

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Pro-immigrant claims not backed up by actions

Recently, our community’s immigrants received alarming emails demanding they leave the country immediately, causing widespread fear and confusion among families who abide by the law and contribute to the economy. I reached out to Rep. Michael Baumgartner, hoping for a response that acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Instead, I received a generic form letter thanking me for “sharing my thoughts.” There was no mention of the emails or recognition of the fear they caused, only detached political language.

What’s more disconcerting is Baumgartner’s self-identification as “pro-immigrant” while asserting his support for strict immigration enforcement. He inaccurately linked immigrants and refugees to the fentanyl crisis, citing statistics and “the rise in crime, illegal drugs, and human trafficking.” This framing is not only misleading – it’s offensive.

As a mother of two young adults, I have witnessed the tragic impact of fentanyl firsthand, losing friends to overdoses. Those distributing fentanyl need access to complex networks and systems – newly arrived immigrants are often struggling for necessities, learning English and are themselves victims of the drug epidemic.

If Rep. Baumgartner genuinely wants to represent all of Eastern Washington, he must stop using immigrants as political scapegoats. Instead, he should focus on the actual issues at hand: federal agency transparency, communication with affected communities and addressing the public health crisis that impacts both immigrant and nonimmigrant families alike. Immigrants are not a threat – ignoring the needs of constituents is!

Olga Lucia Herrera

Spokane

Under MAGA our country is out of control

A rapidly accelerating train speeds through the night, an evil madman at the controls. The madman’s apprentice, who has no knowledge of what lies ahead, plots the course. Supporters of the madman furiously stoke the boiler with lumps of coal, as the racing train teeters from side to side. Horrified passengers, tossed violently about, fear for their lives.

This is not the start of a scary movie. Instead, I cannot think of a better analogy to describe the current plight of our country. Readers will be able to easily discern the cast of characters. Donald Trump at the controls, Elon Musk plotting the course, Congressman Michael Baumgartner and his fellow MAGA fascists stoking the boiler, and patriotic Americans forced to take the most frightening ride of their lives, knowing only that the train is out of control. The madman and his apprentice will never abandon their mission, the passengers have no voice, their plight of no consequence to the evil duo. The only chance to stop the speeding train is for the supporters to quit stoking the boiler.

In other words, Baumgartner and his cronies in Congress must exercise their duty to oversee and advise the executive branch, enacting whatever laws are necessary to protect Americans from authoritarian overreach. However, giddy from his newfound power, Baumgartner will abandon the needs of his constituents and continue to bend a knee to his leader. Paul Piper was correct in his recent letter to the Spokesman. We cannot wait two years with Baumgartner.

Robert Shoeman

Liberty Lake

Spokesman-Review opinion pages are balanced

In a recent Letter to the Editor, a Mr. Rich Penna (“Stop bashing Baumgartner,” May 2) complained about too many opinion contributions from liberal sources. I’m a middle-of-the-road Democrat, and over the years I have noticed that the paper tries to keep a 50-50 ratio for liberal columnists versus conservatives.

Recently there have been articles by conservatives George F. Will, Kathleen Parker, David Brooks and, even further to the right, Marc Thiessen. There have also been several liberal columns by Dana Milbank, Eugene Robinson and others.

I have subscribed to The Spokesman -Review for 57 years, and in the past the ratio was closer to 5-3 in favor of conservative columnists. Now, I believe it’s closer to 50-50. I think this newspaper does a decent job of trying to be balanced, opinion-wise.

Gary L. Goddard

Spokane Valley