Letters for May 18

Need a crosswalk for Whistalks Way

The traffic on Whistalks Way has increased a great deal. Crossing Whistalks Way at Randolph Road to get a bus is very difficult. That is amply displayed by the older woman who recently died trying to cross.

Some people suggest, “Well, walk down to the light at the entrance at Spokane Falls Community College.”

That’s easier said than done. On the southside of Whistalks Way, there is no sidewalk; there is very little space between the fence and the street. Also, the surface that you have to walk on is uneven. If you are trying to get a bus, it is quite a long walk down to the light and then quite a long walk back to the bus stop.

We need a highly visible crosswalk at the intersection of Whistalks Way and Government Way. Please!

Pamela Fremd

Spokane

Man without a country

Our Spokane community faces a heartbreaking injustice. Martin Diaz-Amezcua, a close friend and neighbor for over three years, now faces a possible 20 year prison sentence for an alleged assault on a federal officer. It is claimed to have happened during his arrest and detainment by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in April.

Martin embodies the best of us: hardworking, generous and deeply committed to our community’s well-being, particularly within the recovery network. He volunteers his time, skills and resources, teaching vital construction trades and organizing support events.

Beyond his direct contributions, Martin is a positive male figure for many children and a constant source of selfless help for anyone in need. His love for our country is genuine, a sentiment I witnessed firsthand. Having lived here since he was a toddler, fleeing a dangerous upbringing in Mexico, Martin has become an integral part of our lives.

The cruel irony is that this detention occurred just a week after immigration requested his visa paperwork. In spite of the two violent felony charges that have hindered his achievement of citizenship up to this point.

Originally my fear was only the loss of this man for our community. My fear now is that this loving, patient and family minded individual will be lost to yet another branch of systemic racism so prevalent in our country, the prison system. In either outcome, losing him now would not only be devastating for Martin and his family but would also rob our community of a truly exceptional individual.

Amy Michelle Lewis

Spokane

Newhouse support cuts to Medicaid

Rep. Dan Newhouse is backing policies that could strip health coverage from thousands in our district. He supports adding work requirements to Medicaid – rules that sound reasonable but have been tried in states and failed. The result? People lose coverage not because they don’t qualify, but because they can’t keep up with confusing paperwork. The Congressional Budget Office estimates 8.6 million could lose benefits this way.

Here in Washington’s 4th District, nearly 70% of children rely on Medicaid (Apple Health) for care. Many recipients are kids, people with disabilities or already working in low-wage jobs. The truth is: most who can work, already do.

Still, Newhouse supports Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to cut Medicaid in order to pay for tax breaks that primarily benefit the wealthy. He called it “a good path.” A good path – for whom?

If you or others you know rely in Medicaid benefits, your health is on the line. Let Rep. Newhouse know you oppose these harmful cuts. We deserve a representative who protects our care, not one who makes it harder to keep.

Your voice matters. Call, write and vote like your health care depends on it. Dan Newhouse’s Washington, D.C., office can be reached at (202) 225-5816.

Cory Miller

Kennewick

Speak up to those who represent you

Gotta love the Spokesman for giving all a chance to give their opinions in letters to the editor (always, but especially May 13). I agree with Gary Goddard that the Spokesman-Review does a good job with balanced opinion pieces, conservative and liberal.

The other two letters call for a response by Rep. Baumgartner. As citizens we can share our opinions with our representatives, (202) 224-3121, expecting more than a form letter. Whether it is concerning immigration, the threats against Medicaid or SNAP (food stamps), constituents have the right to know where their members of Congress stand.

So, call, email, meet with (yes you can, they have local staffs), or attend a town hall. And of course, letters to the editor. Thanks to the press, we the people have a forum for our voices.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish