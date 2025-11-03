Faith and Values: Inspiring faith doesn’t have to come from years of studying and reading

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

In the hopes and dreams department, my goal over the past 50-plus years has been to become a “successful” author. With hundreds of short fiction stories under my belt and about a dozen novels – some of which are available on Kindle under my pseudonym, and the rest on a website where they can be read for free – along with well over 1,000 published articles as a journalist, I guess the concept of success is relative.

My success has never involved earning vast sums of money, nor getting “noticed” by agents or publishers offering me substantial royalties commensurate with my obsessive creativity.

Honestly, I’ve gauged my success by how well I am able to convey a concept – specifically those of a spiritual nature – in less than 1,000 words.

This capacity involves a degree of discipline, as well as an understanding of the intended “audience” who will be reading my words. I’ve honed my skill over the course of five decades.

After all, when Jesus detailed his spirituality, he didn’t go into a lengthy tirade that bored the thousands who came to hear him. He made the more important ideals very clear: Love God, love your neighbor as yourself.

Seven words.

Of course, he did have to expand on the idea for those who didn’t grasp the meaning of “neighbor,” but even the story of the Good Samaritan is short and sweet.

What amazes me to this day: How theologians and other “experts” have picked apart Jesus’ brief statements – and those of other spiritual leaders – writing volume upon volume while including words that require a dictionary to understand.

In this era, when the attention span of the masses has decreased to little more than a few minutes, conveying any spiritual idea with page upon page of analysis becomes a major effort for the author and an outright chore for the reader.

All this, while perfectly good words can accomplish the same task with a few well-chosen paragraphs.

Take the Beatitudes, for instance. Each line of that short sermon provides fruit for a lifetime of contemplation. Just “sitting” with it – letting the depth of the contrast rest in the mind and soul – can spark an unrivaled personal spiritual renewal.

The cries uttered by Jesus from the cross are another incredible – and brief – source of profound insight. If he could ask God to forgive his tormentors, can’t we?

He thirsted, but for more than just the drink they tried to offer him.

Those who spend months – even years – compiling cross references and quotations to support their theories about the “hidden meaning” of the Gospels are to be commended for their diligence, surely, but do humans require extensive footnotes to grasp that we should love and respect each other and show kindness to those in need?

Admittedly, this isn’t a new situation. When it comes to the Old Testament, Jewish scholars have written and debated the Law of Moses for millennia. Almost from the day the news of Jesus’ resurrection was transmitted by Mary Magdalene to the Apostles, Christians have been sharing the stories, and their viewpoints – both orally and in writing.

St. Paul is but one example. St. Augustine, once he converted from a less-than-stellar lifestyle, added his thoughts to the mix. A few hundred years later, St. Gregory the Great wrote his “Dialogues,” and each century has seen its share of those who use pen and ink to instruct and “enlighten” the faithful.

The thing to remember: Everyone travels their own spiritual journey, in their own time, on their own terms. It’s not necessary to read every spiritual tome that hits the bookshelves (or online shops, these days).

A few simple words can suffice to inspire great faith.

Julie A. Ferraro is a communications professional who works extensively with Catholic religious communities. Originally from South Bend, Indiana, she is a mother and grandmother. She has been a journalist for more than 35 years and continues her studies of both Benedictine and Franciscan spirituality.