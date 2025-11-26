Letters for Wednesday, Nov. 26

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Jessica Yaeger is right

She’s exactly right, ya know. There’s a difference between liking or disliking a person on an individual basis because of their beliefs and condemning a “religious” cult.

Everything she said in her post is true. Her characterization of Islam as a form of government is spot on, witness every Islamic country. I too, am a proud “Islamaphobe.” As are countless famous leaders throughout history. The Brookings Institute opinion is that most Muslims believe our constitution is the law of the land above sharia law. Hogwash.

In my opinion, most informed people disagree with that. They believe most Muslims, and especially their religious leaders, believe that sharia law is the law of the land regardless of what country they reside in. Beware, Islam has invaded our country. Thank you, Barry Soetoro. We are on the path to the same circumstances and fate that Europe now finds itself in. Ask Pakistan, India, Lebanon, Sudan (where Islamists are actively kidnapping and killing Christians), Indonesia, among others, what will happen.

They were once Islam free. Quran (8:12) – “I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore, strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them.” Islam is intended to dominate ALL other people and faiths. Quran (9:30) – “And the Jews say: Ezra is the son of Allah; and the Christians say: The Messiah is the son of Allah; these are the words of their mouths; they imitate the saying of those who disbelieved before; may Allah destroy them.

Michael Newell

Spokane

Give a gift to your delivery person

I must respond to “Celebrate delivery” by Leslie Hall.

I, too, have an exceptional delivery person. Candy is very conscientious about placement of my paper after she learned of a debilitating accident I had.

And the holidays are a great time to remember your carrier with a gift. Or to subscribe and get the paper delivered by a dedicated person.

Sara Duggin

Spokane

Be more open minded to Muslims

During the work of Downtown Rotary to invite the Dalai Lama to Spokane, I had the pleasure of acquaintance with leaders of the Islamic Center. They invited my worship with them at a Friday prayer service.

Yes, the men occupy a different part of the room than the women, but I’ve never felt a more friendly, peaceful, and thoughtful community of believers. Like most churches in Spokane, as Jesus suggested, they care for “the least among us,” with special efforts to help newcomers learn English and find housing and work. W

hy should we fear the self-discipline of their daily prayers?

Solutions to civic troubles here require better understanding of each other’s needs and ideas. I suggest to everyone an open-mindedness about Muslims in our neighborhoods.

John Hancock

Spokane

Spokane has amazing people

I absolutely love seeing feature articles in the Spokesman-Review that celebrate people in our community. As a former Freeman teacher, I was proud to read that one of our graduates, Steve Stevens, achieved the ultimate climbers’ goal of completing the Seven Summits this year. Another Freeman graduate, Joe Kopp, was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame earlier this year, and again, the Spokesman printed a great article about his achievement. Lastly, as a local writer and a fan, I loved seeing a feature article and review of Colfax native Travis Baldree’s newest book. Stories like these that celebrate our locals are why I love to read the Spokesman Review. We are a community of amazing people. Let’s celebrate us!

Janet Newton

Spokane Valley