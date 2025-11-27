Letters to the Editor for Nov. 27

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

When aid disappears, path to higher ed narrows

As a former high school administrator and proud alumnus of Gonzaga and Pacific Lutheran, I’ve counseled thousands of students weighing their post-high school options. For many, often the first in their families to consider college, the initial thought was: Can I afford this? After sharing they qualified for the Washington College Grant or the College Bound Scholarship, everything changed. These programs do more than ease financial anxiety; they unlock futures.

Yet recent cuts to the Washington College Grant and College Bound Scholarship programs throws away that key, shattering the futures these students dream for themselves. Students from low-income families attending Washington’s independent, nonprofit colleges will be hit hardest, losing up to $27,000 or more over a four-year degree. Among them, 67% are students of color, 65% are women and 62% are first-generation college students.

Access is already a barrier for many Washingtonians who live far from four-year campuses. Independent nonprofit colleges – Whitworth and Gonzaga University here in Spokane, for example – provide critical local access. When aid disappears, the path to higher education narrows, not because students lack ability, but because the system failed them.

Students at Independent Colleges of Washington campuses make up about 1 in 10 statewide yet earn 20% of all bachelor’s and graduate degrees. To be blunt, ICW universities are central to Washington’s educational and workforce success.

Lawmakers must reverse these cuts and restore aid. It’s time to recommit to the promise that every student, regardless of their family’s income, can pursue a college education.

Scott Friedman

Nine Mile Falls

More parking costs?

Upon reading the article about taxing parking lots more, it just added to the reasons not to go downtown. We stopped going to the Spokane Civic Theatre after belonging for many years due to the cost of parking. We only try to attend events that offer free parking.

A few months back, I contacted Spokane Transit to ask why they haven’t added a bus route down Highway 195. There are over 5,000 homes in that corridor and would be ideal for adding at least two buses a day. There seems to be so much conversation about building more homes and the congestion involved-this could be a win-win. As a senior citizen, I would probably go downtown more if there was a good transportation system in our neighborhood.

If there were a better bus system, it would mean you wouldn’t have to have so many parking lots, but then, of course, who would you tax then?

Patti Berg

Spokane

Community care through food bank support

In Spokane, we show up for each other, no matter how much money people have or where they live. Spokane Community Against Racism will do whatever it takes to make sure our neighbors are fed. Through Dec. 20, SCAR will be handing out breakfast burritos every Saturday morning at the Central Spokane Library between 10:30 a.m. and noon. We are also extending our community support to the community food bank located at Morning Star Baptist Church.

This month, in an act of utter cruelty, the Trump administration withheld food assistance from millions of families. His government is making our neighbors go hungry, raising our prices, and cutting our healthcare while he builds himself a ballroom to host the billionaires and corporate CEO’s who benefit from slashing our services. Meanwhile, many in our community are living with food insecurity and food banks have seen a dramatic increase in need.

Though Gov. Bob Ferguson has provided some support, the needs of our community were already not being met. That’s why SCAR is stepping in to help. Our neighborhoods are strongest when we are all cared for, and we will not let families go hungry. In our communities, we know how to care for each other and we will be making sure the shelves stay stocked at Morning Star. During times like these we come together, when our federal government leaves millions behind, we have to step up to act. When we work together, we can ensure all our people are fed.

Evee Polanski

Operations director for SCAR