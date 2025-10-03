Letters for Friday, Oct. 3

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Arlene Fisher for City Council

Arlene Fisher has the knowledge, expertise, and background to be a valuable member of the Liberty Lake City Council. I had the privilege to serve on the inaugural Council back in 2001 until my retirement in 2012. Those were particularly busy years when we set multiple budgets and created all the infrastructure for our new city.

Arlene was hired early in the process and was an invaluable asset as we navigated all the necessary ordinances and financial decisions that set the tone for a strong, financially sound city.

Her career was loaded with increasingly higher levels of responsibility as she served other cities. Each community comes with its own set of challenges and Arlene has stood the test with flying colors.

I’m honored to lend my voice to the list of supporters. I have witnessed her work ethic firsthand, and I know the pride she has in the community that she has chosen to retire in. Please join me in voting for Arlene Fisher for Council Position 6.

Judi Owens

Liberty Lake

Cast your ballot for Kate Telis

Kate Telis is the perfect balance for the current Spokane City Council. Her legal training and prosecutorial experience will serve our city well in all future City Council business and planning for our city’s prosperity.

We need someone we can feel confidant is not being influenced by employer demands or personal career advancement. We need someone who can consider all aspects of Spokane. Someone who can relate to the residential, business, medical, cultural and educational communities. That is Kate. These communities together form what is special about Spokane.

She also supports developing an alternative to jail or the emergency room for those suffering on the street. That would reduce the financial strain on the police department and our local hospitals.

Kate’s experience will be invaluable in dealing with all the issues that come before the council to solve the problems that a growing, vibrant, and diverse city like Spokane faces.

We need a council representative that has the expertise and compassion important when facing the tough decisions that lie ahead. Vote for Kate Telis for a competent and compassionate elected official.

Becky Dickerhoof

Spokane

Vote for Skidmore for CV school board

Brandon Arthur, candidate for Central Valley School Board, prioritizes parents’ rights to know what their kid is learning and opt out of disagreeable content. However, he is comfortable with decisions made in Washington, D.C., but not so much with decisions made in Olympia. “A lot of things that are untraditional, that are coming from Olympia … those are the things I want to make sure that we’re keeping a pretty critical eye on, to make sure that it’s not anything I wouldn’t want my daughter to hear or learn in the classroom.” But when it comes to decisions (cuts to grants) made by the federal Department of Education, he trusts whatever cuts happen at the federal level are happening for a reason. “It’s probably for our country’s good, to be honest; it’s just my belief and the belief of the majority, right? That’s why these people who are doing it were elected.”

Do you detect a note of hypocrisy? Will Mr. Arthur fight for parental rights if the federal government mandates teaching creationism? Vote for Dr Allen Skidmore.

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake

Cheney council needs a new voice

Rebecca Long is just the right person to invigorate the Cheney City Council by filling Position 4 which was vacated by Teresa Overhauser. As a graduate and former student of Eastern Washington University and a homeowner, Rebecca can forge a powerful partnership between the university and the city. In addition, she can also provide a bridge between the younger students and the older community members. She has the ability to represent many voices.

Demonstrating that she will work hard for the council, she has already been involved in inspiring the business community and frequents the Cheney Farmer’s Market. She was very active in promoting the Cheney Rodeo even before her success in the Primary Election.

Her well-constructed brochure has a list of Cornerstones focusing on Communication, Connection and Commitment, along with a QR code to make it easy to learn more into her various positions. In particular, her advocacy for better Cheney water quality and access is important for many Cheney residents. Promising to hold frequent town hall meetings and vowing to bring better visibility and transparency into our Cheney City government decisions and actions are noteworthy.

Rebecca works in the tech field and can bring expertise in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

On the personal level, Rebecca is very approachable and is a great listener. She is a leader who takes her campaign seriously. Since Cheney needs a fresh new voice on the Council, vote for Rebecca Long for Cheney City Council, Position 4, this November.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Sidewalk safety

I walk my dog most mornings on Mission in Liberty Lake when middle school students are either walking, bicycling or e-biking to school. Recently I personally witnessed a near collision between a walking student and an e-biker student who had full intentions of keeping up with his buddy ahead of him. The walker turned slightly to see what was behind himself and barely escaped an injurious calamity!

I think education for the rules of the road should be taught in some way, maybe inviting the local police to come share safety tips/rules of the road in a forum, for instance, an all class assembly, and include the same information for parents in their PTA meetings.

I also think that there should be a review of the city ordinances concerning right of ways and what is allowed on sidewalks. I believe that the walker has the first priority, followed by a defensive bicycler who understands road courtesy. E-bikers should be restricted to the street or a safe sidewalk speed, which I believe should be 10 mph or under.

Stephen Wieber

Liberty Lake

We have much in common

I’m a liberal who gets along well with my conservative neighbors and family.

If I didn’t, we’d both be missing out.

It’s not always comfortable and it takes work. What helps me is volunteering with an organization called Braver Angels, which facilitates conversations about controversial topics.

On Sept. 13, I helped moderate a meeting of six conservatives and six liberals. Our event focused on discussing how victims of crime are treated in our justice system. We shared personal stories and listened to each other.

Next, we separated into our like-minded camps.

Our task was to identify common values, concerns, and remedies expressed in ways we thought would be agreeable to the other side.

When we gathered back together again … much to our surprise … we found we all agreed.

Prosecutors, local officials, victim advocates, and individuals from various backgrounds found common ground on everything of substance. It felt great.

We all agreed accountability includes accountability to victims.

We agreed victims’ voices are not being heard, hindering effective justice.

We agreed on proposals to provide better support to victims of crime.

As the organizers drove away, a man wearing a “2A Patriot” T-shirt and a woman displaying leftist buttons were still talking in the parking lot … like neighbors … like Americans.

We all have eyes to see and ears to hear.

We have much in common … Truth be told.

For more information, see www.braverangels.org

Tim Chase

Cheney

Cowles legacy

As a resident of Pasadena Park and the greater Spokane Valley, I write with deep respect and a shared hope for the future of our community.

For decades, the land along the Spokane River near the Maringo Trailhead has been more than just open space – it has been a sanctuary. A place where families walk, wildlife thrives, and neighbors find peace. It is part of the soul of our neighborhood, and its preservation is vital to maintaining the quality of life we cherish.

As stewards of this land, the Cowles family has a unique opportunity to shape a legacy that transcends development. By establishing a conservancy, the Cowleses would not only protect one of the last remaining natural corridors in our region – they would inspire generations with a commitment to balance, beauty, and community well-being.

I understand the pressures of growth and the value of land. But I also believe that true value lies in what we choose to protect. I invite the Cowles family to stand with my neighbors and me – not just as landowners, but as leaders – who recognize that some places are too important to pave over.

The Cowles family should use this land to create a legacy. Let this be a gift to Spokane Valley.

James “JJ” Johnson

Spokane