Letters for Monday, Oct. 6

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Support Together Spokane for all generations

This is my first time writing a letter to the editor, but I feel compelled to speak up because Together Spokane is a cause worth supporting. As a millennial parent, I don’t often see enough people in my generation stepping up and speaking out about the things we believe in, but this is one worth raising our voices for. This measure benefits everyone, from babies to seniors, and helps rebuild the sense of connection our community lost during COVID.

From swim lessons for nearly every second grader to sensory swim time for autistic children, for whom drowning is the leading cause of death, these programs can literally save lives. For many kids, especially those from vulnerable socioeconomic backgrounds, access to parks, sports, and recreation opens doors to growth, friendship, and opportunity.

And it’s not just about kids. Imagine a senior who typically spends their days alone choosing to join a class or activity. That kind of social engagement can change their quality of life in profound ways and help restore the community bonds that so many have been missing.

Spokane’s parks system has long been one of the best in the country, a point of civic pride and a legacy worth investing in. I encourage everyone to vote “yes” for Together Spokane and, while you’re at it, go enjoy a local park today.

Cassie Chase

Spokane

Liberty Lake voters should elect Klingler

Rick Klingler’s priorities are responsible growth, environmental stewardship, public safety, and small business support. Being a registered nurse with a MBA, Rick seamlessly exhibits smart business acumen and care for people. In our small town, Rick is a true neighbor who doesn’t just talk about unity–he practices it. Rick makes the effort to show up, volunteering at Liberty Creek where his wife is a second-grade teacher, attending local charity events that invests right back into Liberty Lake, and saying hello to friends and new faces alike.

The alternative is a former council member who was voted out in a landslide, and whose final council act was a petty move to reopen a tired debate and reverse progress. In doing so, the other candidate revealed himself to me – a sore loser, driven by ego, reckless with taxpayers’ resources, disrespectful of the governing process, and intent on dividing neighbors.

Vote for Rick Klingler who is respectful, collaborative, and trustworthy. Rick is ready to look people in the eye and work together. Rick is inspired by the community and is ready to work for everyone.

That’s why I strongly support Rick Klingler for Liberty Lake City Council, Position 4.

Kyla Scott

Liberty Lake

Re-elect Judge Logan

I urge support for and re-election of Judge Mary Logan to her Municipal Court position, which she has held since first elected in 2009. She has been repeatedly re-elected ever since.

Judge Logan basically established Community Court in the Spokane with its emphasis on probation rather than incarceration.

This community court deals with court-imposed criminal sentences that allow an offender to remain in the community on probation instead of being incarcerated. Individuals on probation must adhere to strict, court-ordered conditions and are typically supervised by a probation officer; although unsupervised probation exists where the person has minimal contact with an officer. The aim is to balance public safety with the rehabilitation of the offender, giving them an opportunity to reintegrate into society under supervision.

Judge Logan has an enduring record associated with this valuable court service. She brings leadership and fairness to this office, making this Spokane Municipal Court a standout in Washington state. She has dedicated 15 years to making this court work to the benefit of our community.

Judge Logan’s opponent, while having fine legal credentials, has no experience in this field. Why vote for an unknown to fill this very specialize position, when we have the opportunity to choose an existing, experienced and competent judge?

Vote to re-elect Judge Mary Logan to Spokane Municipal Court.

Thomas Mosher

Spokane

International budget cuts aren’t in our best interests

After reading the guest opinion column “Vital Food Program Ending,” I wanted to add the large-scale backdrop of the proposed 85% budget cut to our international affairs funding next year. With budget cuts hitting close to home these days, it may seem like the move to cut costs abroad is wise in that perhaps we’re prioritizing our domestic affairs on a tight budget. Yes, domestic affairs are worth protecting. However, slashing funding for the U.S. Agency for Development Assistance isn’t the way to do it.

In 2023 alone, this fund purchased 1.1 million metric tons of food from American farmers, supporting emergency food and nutrition assistance for more than 45 million people. Our goal to “ensure access to nutritious food and healthy living remains a priority in Spokane County” as Tammy mentioned, isn’t mutually exclusive of our goal to expand this same access to those in need on an international scale. Nonprofits like the Borgen Project advance this cause. In 2022, this nonprofit contributed to the passage of the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act via lobbying.

I encourage you to look into asking our district representative Baumgartner to co-sponsor the Global Fragility Reauthorization Act, which will approve another five years’ worth of emergency funding so the U.S. may maintain its international role in stabilizing vulnerable regions abroad. This way, we can continue to honor our American value of extending aid where it’s due, while investing in our own national security.

Isla Hansen

Spokane

‘Slow the flock down’ signs

Really Spokane?

In my opinion, this would be a very tacky (definition: something that is in poor taste, gaudy, cheap, and lacking style or good sense, often implying vulgarity) move by the city of Spokane.

The concept sounds ineffective and possibly dangerous. Ineffective and dangerous if four lines or more are to be “read” while driving and, not at eye level or above. And who really looks at all the little signs in a yard?

I say the more effective, attention getting, and safer way to go, are more signs posting the speed limit that blink your speed directly underneath. They are brief, to the point and are high enough to get the attention of the occupants in the vehicle behind you as well. It works for me, and I have seen it work for the vehicles behind me.

Nicki Boures

Spokane