Letters for Wednesday, Oct. 8

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Nelson a fresh perspective for Valley council

I am writing in support of Catherine Nelson, who is running for Position 5 on the Spokane Valley City Council. Ms. Nelson is an articulate, intelligent and well-respected business professional in our community and she brings a strong background in real estate and contract management. Catherine has high energy and enthusiasm as well as Republican/conservative values, seeks out answers, and uses sound judgment when making decisions.

Her top concerns are fully funding our police officers, cutting unfair taxes and fees, and stopping wasteful spending.

Catherine went through the candidate vetting application process with the Spokane GOP and is the only candidate for Position 5 who interviewed and received the Spokane GOP’s endorsement. In June 2025, she applied for and is now a precinct committee officer and I am pleased to say that I fully support Catherine as a PCO and a future council member on the Spokane Valley City Council. She definitely has the passion and ability to proudly serve all citizens and that’s why I am giving her my support, to help make Spokane Valley an even better place to live and work. Please vote for Catherine in the general election, on Nov. 4.

Karin Morris

Spokane Valley

Support Klinger for Liberty Lake City Council

As a former Liberty Lake City Council member, I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to serve our community well. It requires dedication, sound judgment and the ability to listen and bring people together qualities that Rick Klinger exemplifies. That’s why I strongly support Rick Klinger for Liberty Lake City Council.

Rick brings a wealth of leadership experience from both his professional career and his deep involvement in community service. He understands how to work collaboratively, make informed decisions and balance the needs of a growing city with the values that make Liberty Lake such a special place to live.

Beyond his leadership skills, Rick is a devoted family man who cares deeply about the future of our community. He listens thoughtfully to differing perspectives and seeks practical, balanced solutions that move Liberty Lake forward while maintaining its strong sense of connection and small-town spirit.

In a time when government needs more bridge builders and fewer dividers, Rick stands out as someone who leads with respect, integrity and a genuine desire to serve. He represents the kind of leadership that will strengthen our neighborhoods, support local businesses, and ensure Liberty Lake remains a community we’re proud to call home.

I encourage my all residents to vote for Rick Klinger for Liberty Lake City Council. He has the experience, the heart and the vision to serve Liberty Lake well.

Josh Beckett

Hauser

Communication

A school board candidate recently said, “The reason I’m running for school board, primarily, is I feel like I need to support or restore some kind of communication between the school board and parents.”

In today’s world, opportunities to communicate are greater than ever. Parents can attend public meetings, send emails, call or connect through other channels. School boards, like all elected bodies, must weigh many perspectives and ultimately make decisions that serve the broader community.

That raises an important question: Is the concern really about communication, or is it that some parents feel unheard when decisions don’t align with their views?

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

Vote ‘yes’ for Deer Park School levy

As a parent, volunteer and active member of the Deer Park community, I’m writing to express my strong support for the upcoming school levy on the November ballot.

After last year’s bond was voted down, the district went back to the drawing board. They listened to feedback, held community meetings and significantly reduced what they’re asking for. This levy focuses only on the most immediate and critical needs – nothing more.

Some say the district needs to focus on maintaining what we already have. That’s exactly what this levy does. It will provide a new roof for Arcadia Elementary, replace floors and HVAC systems, and fund critical communication upgrades to keep our schools safe and functioning.

It will also allow the district to purchase land for two key reasons: to build a proper, long-overdue transportation facility and provide space for a future elementary school. Our current elementary schools are at capacity, and planning for growth is not a luxury – it’s a necessity.

As someone who attends board meetings, asks hard questions and has seen this process unfold firsthand, I believe the district has been fiscally responsible, transparent and responsive to community concerns. They are not asking for more; they’re asking for enough.

This levy is about responsible stewardship of our schools, our tax dollars, and our children’s future. I urge my fellow community members to vote “yes” this November.

Linda Masterson

Deer Park

Judge Mary Logan and municipal court system

Observing Judge Logan’s Community Court’s evolution since 2009 has been inspiring.

A remarkable long-term reduction in recidivism and healing for nonviolent offenses deserves high praise

The full, long list of endorsements from the legal community can be found here at reelectjudgemarylogan.com/

I fully endorse her for re-election to this critical office as part of our community life.

John A. Olsen

Spokane

Baumgartner’s pushing the GOP narrative

Rep. Michael Baumgartner is doing us no service by perpetuating the Republican/Trumpian lies about immigrants and health care.

Saying the government shutdown is in part about Democrats wanting to fund health care for illegal immigrants is simply wrong. You can go just about anywhere online and read the opposite.

For example, Healthcare.gov notes: “Undocumented immigrants can’t get Marketplace health coverage. They may apply for coverage on behalf of documented individuals.”

The BBC reports that “Democrats have been pushing for concessions from the government on health – an extension to subsidies for Obamacare health insurance and changes to Medicaid.”

Congressman, you see there’s quite a difference.

Jim Nelson

Spokane

The silence is deafening

I just received my weekly newsletter from Congressman Baumgartner. It was frustrating to have him repeat the Republican lie that the shutdown was due to Democrats wanting to “force taxpayers … to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants through states like Washington.” He in no way acknowledges that Republican s’ refusal to come to the table to negotiate the budget, which is the prime responsibility of Congress.

However, he also has neglected to reject loudly and publicly the administration’s decision to postpone the mitigation of PFAS near Fairchild, which will directly affect Airways Heights and his constituents. He has also not objected to the withdrawal of over $8 million in grant funding to Eastern Washington universities and research institutions, especially as it has related to renewal energy. These are issues his constituents want him to fight for … not party talking points.

His silence and lack of advocacy for us speak much louder than his weekly newsletter.

Maureen Schneider

Spokane