Faith and Values: Goodall’s wisdom, compassion was light in the dark

Jane Goodall died recently at 91 after a long life of conservation, advocacy, understanding and compassion. In March of this year, she filmed an interview to be released after her death for “Famous Last Words,” a Netflix documentary. In the interview, she shares her final message with the world.

In the early part of her message, she explains:

“In the place where I am now, I look back over my life. I look back at the world I’ve left behind. What message do I want to leave? I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play. You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters, and you are here for a reason. And I just hope that reason will become apparent as you live through your life. I want you to know that, whether or not you find that role that you’re supposed to play, your life does matter, and that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world. And you get to choose the difference that you make.”

This reminded me so much of a Jewish concept I remembered. This text attributed to Rav Abraham Isaac Kook works very well with Goodall’s message:

“Everyone must know that within them burns a candle – and that no one’s candle is identical with the candle of another, and that there is no human being without a candle. One is obligated to work hard to reveal the light of one’s candle in the public realm for the benefit of the many. One needs to ignite one’s candle and make of it a great torch to enlighten the whole world.”

All of my children were involved with (and loved) the Spokane Roots and Shoots group. Roots and Shoots is Goodall’s youth program. According to their website, “Our mission is to empower young people to affect positive change in their communities. You can help build a better tomorrow. It starts right here. Right now.” This lines up perfectly with Goodall’s final message and shares it with the next generation.

My columns have been few and far between in recent years. There is so much darkness in the world. The few columns I have written are often about how hopeless and helpless I’ve been feeling. These messages spoke to me, though, and I know I’m not alone.

Goodall’s death was yet another horrible piece of news among so many lately. I was heartbroken to hear that we had lost her. Her wisdom, compassion, experience and hope have always been so calming and inspiring. Today, I saw a clip where I heard her speak these words in her final message. Hope has been elusive lately, but her words are comforting. When we feel desperate and overwhelmed, may we light our candles and be a torch. Let’s find our role and make the differences we want to make. It’s what Goodall would have wanted, and if we do nothing else with our lives, may we live in a way that makes her proud.

Dorothy-Ann Parent (better known as Hyphen) is a writer, a traditional Jew, a seeker of justice, a lover of stories and someone who’s best not left unattended in a bookshop or animal shelter.