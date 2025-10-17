Letters for Friday, Oct. 17

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Yes for Spokane

I would like to pose a few questions for Spokane voters: What are some things that draw us together, what do we all want, and what can we agree on? In other words, where is the common ground that we all share?

As I ponder these questions myself, I keep coming back to the basics of family, home and a safe place to enjoy each other’s company. Sure, there are toys, trips and other possessions, but when it comes down to what really matters, these basics form a foundation that can’t be replaced.

Spokane Schools and Spokane Parks have done an outstanding job of listening to us explain what is important and what we all want in our community. They’ve heard us talk about opportunities for our youth, improving kids’ health by turning their attention away from screens, providing safe outdoor places to recreate, using precious resources in a responsible way, and perhaps most importantly doing all of this in a way that brings our community together instead of dividing it.

I believe we would all like to live in a place that’s safe, where our kids can thrive, where we can spend time outdoors and that we’re proud to call home. If you agree, I urge you to vote “yes” for parks and “yes” for schools this November.

Kris Jeske

Spokane

Support for Arlene Fisher for Liberty Lake council

I have known Arlene Fisher-Mauer for almost a decade and met her when I first became a council member for the city of Union Gap. Arlene’s abilities, experience and knowledge helped me to transition comfortably into my new venture as a council member, and she helped me build confidence that helped me feel I was a vital member to this new forum.

Arlene has continually shown how important it is to be a part of the team by leading, supporting and modeling professionalism by showing respect and compassion for everyone around her while maintaining the goals and priorities of the team.

The city of Union Gap has benefited greatly for all that was implemented during Arlene’s time here with us, including our new city hall and street infrastructure.

Arlene is a wonderful person and is well respected for her creativity, knowledge, experience and abilities. One of Arlene’s attributes is she is an effective communicator, and she listens with her heart. I know it has been a privilege to get to work alongside Arlene and you would be extremely lucky to have her on the council.

Sandy Dailey

Union Gap

Change starts here: Fire the failures, fix the Valley

Spokane Valley, we need leaders who actually listen to our residents, not just do whatever staff or Olympia tells them to do. For years, our city has been run by the same group who raise taxes, approve low-income apartments in every neighborhood regardless of infrastructure and ignore the basics: public safety, low taxes and responsible spending.

That’s why I’m proud to support Brad Hohn and Catherine Nelson for Spokane Valley City Council. Both of them understand what it means to work hard, raise families here and fight for common-sense priorities.

This current council majority has tried to distract you from the crime, homelessness, tax increases and mismanagement plaguing our city by making everything about their false accusations against me. But none of this is about me, it’s about you and our city. Now is the time to ask yourself, is Spokane Valley better or worse today? If your answer is “worse,” that’s because of the current majority and that’s exactly why we need change. The incumbents have had their chance, and we are worse for it. We need new leaders.

If elected, we will immediately propose tax decreases, including the unnecessary license plate tax. We will fully fund public safety. We will bring accountability to our homelessness pandemic, pushing for treatment or jail. We will uphold neighborhood integrity and bring conservative leadership back to our city.

Vote for Brad Hohn and Catherine Nelson, two candidates who will fight to bring common sense back to Spokane Valley.

Al Merkel

Spokane Valley

Vote for Christopher Savage

The past few years, Spokane has been run by an ultraliberal administration and City Council. They have initiated programs, ordinances and laws that benefit a very small segment of our city. They have prioritized the homeless over people trying to make Spokane an economic success.

Have we had enough Spokane? Are we tired of the filth and garbage on downtown sidewalks and streets? Are we tired of seeing open air drug use and the violence associated with people who have taken over sections of our once welcoming city? Are you tired of crossing the street to avoid aggressive panhandlers? Have we had enough of trying to find a secure place to park to avoid clusters of people with shopping carts and their dogs?

If you are ready to take back our city, there has to be change on the City Council. Christopher Savage is running to replace a City Council member most responsible for the degradation of Spokane. Chris will balance the homeless issue with a need to reinvigorate standards of law and order currently missing in Spokane. Christopher listens and responds to positive suggestions and concerns by the people he will represent.

For positive change to be permanent, you should vote for Christopher Savage.

Dave McCann

Spokane

Celebrating Mayor Cooper and the city of Medical Lake

Come on down and see the beautiful new trees, flowers and streetlamps lining the city of Medical Lake’s downtown core! In the past four years, the community of Medical Lake has seen a drastic shift in positive and meaningful leadership thanks to Mayor Terri Cooper and the city staff, with a focus on efficient planning and financial resiliency.

Many thanks for the multitude of wonderful accomplishments. Here are three of my favorites: 1) Securing state and federal aid and working with the community and governmental agencies to support those devastated by the Gray Road and Oregon Road wildfires. 2) Collaborating with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and state to ensure financial sustainability, high-quality and community focused safety. 3) Thanks to Mayor Cooper and city employees, the state will transfer Waterfront Park and the 3-mile trail around Medical Lake to our city’s ownership as of May 2026! The city has budgeted for and taken care of the park for the last 50 years, so this is a win-win for the city and state. Please join me in applauding the City of Medical Lake’s selfless efforts to preserve the natural environment and beauty of our regional lakes, groundwater, homes, schools and livelihoods for so many people in Eastern Washington.

Please visit and see the amazing improvements that Mayor Terri Cooper and employees of the city of Medical Lake have accomplished in the last four years. And don’t forget to vote by Nov. 4!

Chad J. Pritchard

Medical Lake

Help people out of homelessness through farm work

Homelessness is a huge problem in Washington state. Washington has an estimated 158,000 homeless or living in emergency shelters. Many are homeless because they lost their job.

There are many organizations to help homeless to get people back on their feet with a variety of different approaches.

One way would be to provide agricultural training by providing valuable job training. The skills used for growing or preparing food can make participants in farm programs attractive to employers in a variety of fields.

Since joblessness is one of the biggest problems of homelessness – being able to find a job is a huge step toward rehabilitation.

Bringing homeless people onto a farm for training gives them a place to escape from discrimination.

Where could these training farm locations be found in Washington state?

Washington state has state trust lands. In 1889, the U.S. Congress granted Washington state millions of acres to support public institutions.

In addition, helping homeless, farms can provide nutritious foods to shelters, food banks and other nonprofits.

Many homeless have the necessary skills to build dormitories and barns.

This program would reduce homeless, local taxes and crime to our area.

Sam Pangerl

Spokane

October in Spokane

My husband was eager to move here. I wasn’t.

But it was October in Spokane, and the hillside was enchanting! The fiery colors of autumn melted my heart. So, we moved.

Manito.

Riverside.

Greenbluff.

Years later, cancer took him from me. But year after year, when the leaves did their magic, they reminded me and melted my heart again and again.

October in Spokane.

I brought my sister here when she needed me. She loved the rich palette on display.

October in Spokane.

A year later, we had her funeral under a canopy of those beautiful autumn colors. October in Spokane.

Last year, I took my mother out often to see October in Spokane, knowing it would be her last.

And now, the leaves are changing again. Already!?

The wind gathers them at the grave sites. With my tears.

How can you still be so beautiful, when I’ve no one left to share you with?

October in Spokane.

Mary Sorensen

Spokane