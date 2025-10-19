Letters for Sunday, Oct. 19

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Together Spokane provides benefits to everyone

I believe we have a unique opportunity in November to fight the heartbreaking division that is tearing at our country.

Think about it.

It is hard to hate your neighbor when you are working out your differences (or frustrations) on a pickleball court.

Sitting next to another parent while your kids participate in year-round swim lessons, you might strike up conversation and realize that your similarities are more important than your differences.

A new trade high school for your grandkids might mean that they have opportunities that you never had as a young person.

Strong schools and park systems make for stronger communities. Both have always been a point of pride for Spokanites, and we need to strengthen our communities now more than ever.

Kudos to the architects of this plan for their creativity in creating public and private partnerships. Added together, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Don’t take my word for it, educate yourself by visiting the Together Spokane website and learn about this bold plan for our beautiful city. I’m sure you will see something there that reflects the values that are important to you.

Emily Grizzell

Spokane

Vote ‘yes’ for schools

One of the first lessons young children learn in school is how to behave as students. Listen when others are speaking. Walk in a line in the hallways. Wait your turn.

The students and staff at Adams and Madison elementary schools have waited their turn for over 20 years. They have watched their friends, family and teammates excitedly return to new or refurbished school buildings all across the district, as voters approved bonds for building improvements spread out over decades. Now, voters have a choice between finishing the job or turning away the last students in line.

I’m voting yes for schools because all our kids deserve safe, accessible, secure classrooms with reliable heat, air conditioning and clean air. As school resumed this fall, students at our oldest school buildings experienced a class in thermodynamics. Fans moved air and helped them feel a bit cooler, but fans alone don’t lower the temperature in an 80 -degree classroom. Antiquated HVAC systems couldn’t clear wildfire smoke out of classrooms, either. It’s time we provide the young students at Adams and Madison with modern buildings where they can learn and be safe.

Students across the district have waited patiently for much-needed upgrades and improvements to their schools. Tell them we value them just as much as we value students at other schools. Show them the world can, sometimes, be fair. Return your ballot to a drop box by Nov. 4 and vote “yes” for schools.

Rebecca MacMullan

Spokane

Taxpayer money should go toward public safety

So, the city of Spokane, won’t pay the $200,000 to keep the COP shops open. And there is a huge deficit, even though the city has spent over $25 million on the homeless.

On top of that, the city wants voters to pay out $240 million for parks, and $200 million for schools, coming to almost half a billion dollars. Are we are made of money?

It is a noble dream for that kind of money for parks and schools, but for me, the priority is public safety. No money for police and fire, and no money for crumbling streets. Soon voters will be asked for more money for those.

Nice parks don’t mean a thing when there’s homeless camping in them, or drug deals taking place. I have four drug houses within a block on either side, and there’s been four drive -by shootings between last September to this April. I gave the police 9 mm casings from one of the shootings.

So, hopefully people decide that enough is enough on that half a billion dollars, and demand that money be allocated out of that outrageous amount for police, fire and streets, or it will be voted down.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

Vote ‘yes’ parks, ‘yes’ schools

In the nearly 43 years I’ve lived in Spokane, so much has changed, some for the better and some not. But as a community, we have never wavered in our most admirable quality; we take exceptional care of our kids.

I’ve had the privilege of watching a few generations of Spokane youth grow into positions of leadership and other professional capacities within the very community that always had their backs. That includes my own children who have thrived academically and professionally thanks in no small part to Spokane Public Schools and the community at large.

Whether it’s education, youth sports, wellness, or any of a thousand programs, professionals and play fields that exist just for them, Spokane’s youth have always had support and opportunity. And now we have a chance to renew this long-standing legacy for many generations to come.

Spokane Public Schools and Spokane Parks have separate measures on the November ballot, but they are committed to working together on plans for the future of parks and schools in every Spokane neighborhood. If they are successful in this rare collaboration, Spokane’s kids will long continue to have the opportunity, the support, and the space they need to thrive.

I encourage everyone to read up on the plan at TogetherSpokane.org, and to vote “yes” parks and “yes” schools in November.

Rick Lukens

Spokane

Vote ‘yes,’ our kids deserve it

As executive director of LaunchNW and a partner with Spokane Public Schools in the Engage in Real Life initiative, I see firsthand the urgent need to create more spaces where young people can connect, grow, and thrive in and outside of school.

Engage In Real Life arose from a simple truth: kids need less screen, smartphone and social media time and more real-world experiences to build resilience, relationships and purpose. But too many Spokane youths lack access to safe, welcoming places to do just that. Together Spokane is our chance to change that.

This initiative will fund spaces and facilities that give youth opportunities to explore their passions, discover their strengths and feel a sense of belonging. These aren’t just buildings, parks, or playfields; they’re launchpads for brighter futures.

Voting “yes” twice means investing in our kids, our neighborhoods, and the kind of Spokane we all want to live in. Let’s give our youth the tools to engage in real life and the places to do it. Every kid. Every day. In real life.

Please vote “yes” for parks and schools.

Ben Small

Spokane Valley

Deer Park school levy – an important one

Voters in the Deer Park School District have an opportunity to pass a levy that will enable the district to purchase 42 acres from the city of Deer Park. The property is in the southeast quarter of the city close to the rest of the schools. Unlike other tracts of land in Deer Park that are extremely expensive and not zoned for schools, this piece has the proper zoning, and the city has offered it at a reasonable price. Yes, it will take some work to provide infrastructure but that is accounted for in the levy. The property will not only provide space for future school building expansion, but it will have room for a new transportation facility that is desperately needed.

The current 2.2-acre parcel has four seasons – ice, mud, potholes and dust. Paving is not an option as the swale required to hold the runoff would take up already-tight parking. The 75-year-old mill building, which was not built to house buses, is sadly inadequate for that purpose. Ask Superintendent Allman for a tour and you can see for yourself.

As Deer Park grows so does the school district, and this is an opportunity to show pride in our community and support this levy.

Mike Reiter

Deer Park

Setting the record straight on Mary Walker School District

Public trust depends on truth–especially from those elected to serve our schools. Unfortunately, Mary Walker School Board member John Axtell has used paid advertisements in the Stevens County Times to spread false information about the district.

In his September ad, Mr. Axtell claimed the district hired one teacher for every three new students added. According to the Washington State Report Card, enrollment rose from 437 students in 2019–2020 to 504 in 2023–2024–a 15% increase, not the 10% he reported. If his numbers were accurate, the district would have added 22 teachers, nearly doubling its staff. In reality, the district employed 37 teachers in 2023–2024, up from 23 in 2019–2020, likely due to added programs and services, not just student growth.

He also claimed the district’s budget grew by 68% during that time. That is false. The district’s official budgets – available on both the district’s and OSPI’s websites – show only modest increases consistent with enrollment and inflation, not the dramatic surge he described.

It’s deeply concerning when an elected school board member misleads the public – and even more troubling when a local newspaper refuses to publish factual corrections. Instead, the Times printed an “apology” from Mr. Axtell that offered no correction and included new attacks on district staff and administration. That is not accountability – it’s more misinformation. Where are the correct numbers, Mr. Axtell?

Rima Crossley

Springdale, Washington

Rick Klingler for Liberty Lake council

As a Liberty Lake resident, it is frustrating to experience the divide in our current City Council and the attitude that a majority of members appear to have, that they know what’s best for us (and for their own special interests). Thankfully, it is election season!

If you haven’t met Rick Klingler, seek him out. He is an exciting candidate for Position 4. A longtime resident, Rick is the kind of leader Liberty Lake needs – committed to our community’s long-term well-being, with vision and practicality. In his public service and professional life, Rick has emphasized teamwork, fiscal responsibility and problem-solving, all great skills for what we will need him to do.

Rick is a natural communicator. You can tell he values open communication, especially with those he serves. It will be an art to guide our growing city, while maintaining our small-town character. We will need him to thoughtfully listen to our ideas and concerns. We will also need our city government to be accessible, transparent and accountable – what’s been missing. Rick expects to be held to this.

Vote for Rick Klingler and help make our Council a capable team again!

P. S. Rick’s opponent is Phil Folyer, who is not exactly being “re-elected” as he lost in a landslide in 2023 and voted to seize control of our library policies on his way out.

Gary Ballantyne

Liberty Lake

Christopher Savage: A candidate for integrity in Spokane

It is my pleasure to introduce to you … Christopher Savage.

He is a candidate running for Spokane City Council in District 3. Known for his dedication to the community, he has made a notable impact through his consistent attendance and engagement at council meetings over the past two years.

During these meetings, he diligently takes notes and writes reviews, offering transparency by sharing what he would have voted for and what he would not have supported. He definitely supports our police department.

Christopher’s policies and detailed notes highlight his genuine care for the city of Spokane. His approach demonstrates a clear opposition to hidden agendas, showing that he values open communication and honesty in governance.

Through meeting reviews, Christopher emphasizes the importance of a balanced budget for Spokane. His notes reflect his commitment to responsible fiscal management for the benefit of the community.

Christopher supported Proposition 1 and indicated in his notes that he would vote to have it enforced in Spokane. This stance further exemplifies his dedication to acting in the city’s best interests.

Christopher Savage is recognized for his integrity and discernment. He genuinely cares about the well-being of Spokane and stands apart from those who seek office for personal advancement.

Unlike traditional politicians, Christopher is not using the City Council as a steppingstone for further political ambitions. He is focused on restoring integrity, common sense, and fairness to the Spokane City Council, which he believes has lost its way …. Vote Christopher Savage.

Earl Moore

Spokane

Support and vote for Kate Telis

As someone who lives in Spokane District 2, I care about the direction our city is headed. Like many of you, I want Spokane to be a place where people can afford to live, feel safe in their neighborhoods, and know that our growth is thoughtful not reckless. Kate believes in building smart and supports policies that support smart growth.

District 2 deserves a council member who reflects our voices, and fights for a future that works for all of us.

That’s why I’m proud to vote for Kate Telis for District 2 council member.

Peg Frazier

Spokane

Alejandro Barrientos will help Spokane thrive

The city of Spokane needs to move in a new direction of partnerships and cooperation. Alejandro Barrientos is a skilled problem-solver and Spokane businessman with a sound record of accomplishments and successes. Politically moderate, he is just the one to bridge the present gap between the City Council’s liberal majority and conservative minority.

Alejandro’s goals are clear. Public safety is his first priority. This includes dealing with our current homeless issues which require both treatment and accountability if we want our city to once again be a thriving place to live, work and play – not a garbage strewn area of loitering, drug use, vandalism, and a record number of overdose deaths.

If Alejandro’s opponent is elected, her policies would continue the status quo and collaboration in city government would not improve. It is troubling that in public discussions his opponent frequently misrepresents Alejandro’s views and unfairly criticizes business leaders and organizations who support him. She fails to acknowledge the positive impact that our business community contributes to Spokane, including tax revenue. As well, she minimizes the need for our law enforcement to deal with our downtown drug, pedestrian interference, and loitering issues. Moreover, according to a Spokane Business Association report, she opposes the implementation of Proposition 1, banning camping, that 74% of the voters approved in 2023.

Our City Council will be more effective and collaborative if we elect Alejandro Barrientos, Council District 2. And Spokane will be one step closer to again being a safe, thriving city.

Jim McDevitt

Spokane

Stop Stone’s influence

Keep Larry Stone off the Spokane City Council. He has done enough damage to Spokane already. No, he’s not on your ballot but may have an influence since he is Alejandro Barrientos’ employer and major donor. And Mr. Barrientos plans to stay employed by him if elected.

Instead, let’s elect Kate Telis who will represent only you and me. With her legal background Kate understands how to be a fair and impartial representative for her district.

Su Sawyer

Spokane

Looking at the facts in the Padden, Hohn race

In response to the claim by candidate Brad Hohn, running for Spokane Valley Council, that Councilwoman Laura Padden has “consistently voted to raise taxes.” The truth is that she has opposed tax increases with several votes.

The record shows that Ms. Padden voted against the .01% tax increase every time it came up in the annual vote. She voted against the formation of the Transportation Benefit District, which is a tax entity. She voted against the license tab tax increase.

Mr. Hohn also claims in his campaign material that Ms. Padden “voted to defund police.” Once again, this is false. First, Sheriff Nowels has endorsed Councilwoman Padden this election. Why would he support her if she was voting to defund the police?

Additionally, Councilwoman Padden supported the city’s efforts to fill all vacant positions and fund 10 additional officers in 2025. In the past five years, the city’s public safety budget has actually increased by over $10 million. That is not defunding the police but building a robust department with the training and equipment to keep Spokane Valley residents safer.

Truth and honesty matter. Ms. Padden said public safety is a top priority and she demonstrated so with her votes. She said she would oppose tax increases and she consistently voted against them. As a fiscally concerned resident in the Valley, I implore voters to retain Laura Padden on our Spokane Valley City Council to continue good budget practices and management of our city.

Melinda Seymour

Spokane Valley

Baumgartner creates mistrust with statement on Coe

Representative Baumgartner has issued a statement with regard to the release of Kevin Coe from custody. Unfortunately, rather than be an elected official that supports the legal system, he has chosen to create mistrust in the system by calling for sentences not allowed by law.

Kevin Coe is suspected of approximately 40 rapes and sexual assaults in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Ultimately, after two trials and appeals, he was convicted of one charge of rape in the mid-1980s. He served 25 years in prison as a result. When he was due to be released the state sought to have him declared to be a sexually violent predator, which occurred after a trial. He has served another 17 years in custody. After 43 years in custody, the state can no longer prove he is a threat to public safety, which is the threshold for continued custody.

Every legal process, trial conducted, sentence given, as well as the ultimate release, have been governed by state law which the courts have followed.

While no sentence can repair the damage Kevin Coe has inflicted, Rep. Baumgartner should clearly state that the legal process as required by law has been followed by the courts rather than implying the courts should impose sentences not allowed by law. All Americans expect the courts will duly follow the law enacted by their representatives. Our political leaders should set the example for their constituents.

Harold D. Clarke III

Spokane

Antifa in Spokane

Jim Camden (Spin Control, Oct. 12) introduces a conversation the media and the public should be having. We need to discuss politics as if Trump weren’t listening. As if constitutional rights are safe. As if Spokane might resist fascism.

A variety of definitions challenge novice observers who’ve never before felt they must choose between anti-fascism and pro-fascism. Legacy media and Congress helped muddy label waters two years ago, equating Zionism with Judaism to facilitate sympathy for the most brutal elements of Israeli government. We who oppose fascism everywhere were put into a smaller box, called anti-Semitic instead of liberals or Socialists or Democrats. Antifa became a threat in Spokane only after our former sheriff dignified rumors that the nonorganization vandalized downtown after a peaceful and orderly Black Lives Matter rally. Meanwhile, BLM is a target of national and regional smear campaigns propelled by influencers happy with Trump’s branding of antifa as a terrorist organization.

Which brings up a long-neglected failure to define counterterrorism: the use of terrorism against those deemed to be terrorists. Anarchy is never presented as a political choice for integrity and independence, but always a chaotic evil. As Jim implied, self-applied labels can mislead. I remember the irony of the WTO disruption in Seattle: the anarchists were the best organized group there. So, today storm-trumpers condemn antifa without declaring themselves pro-fascist.

In the 21st century you may choose your own labels, but in political philosophy, you have three choices. You’re either antifa, pro-fa, or what-the-fa!

Rusty Nelson

Spokane

The silliness needs to stop

I agree. So, Rep. Baumgartner, needs to stop lying.

Democrat proposals regarding health care do not include paying for undocumented immigrant health care costs though they do want to reverse the elimination of health care coverage for people legally in this country under one of various protected statuses.

And we pay for everyone’s health care regardless: EMTALA, a law passed in 1986, requires hospitals to care for anyone who shows up in an emergency situation, with or without insurance. An ER is much more expensive than a doctor’s office.

Baumgartner says the U.S. cannot afford to pay for all this. So why did he support Trump’s big ugly bill that extended tax cuts ($3 trillion of tax cuts), the vast majority of which go to the wealthy … who can clearly afford to pay more taxes?

Ever since President Reagan’s tenure when the highest marginal tax rates were slashed, many have worshiped “Trickle Down,” a fever dream satisfying to the wealthy but not so much anybody else.

So, Baumgartner, stop the silliness, negotiate with Dems, extend ACA/Obamacare subsidies, provide care for those in our country legally and reopen the federal government.

Kim Anderson

Spokane

Attacks on modern farming techniques

I visited Washington, D.C., in July to speak with lawmakers about protecting access to the crop protection tools my farm and so many others rely on to grow food efficiently and affordably. The conversation since those meetings has veered far off course.

A wave of misinformation has emerged around Section 453 of the House appropriations bill. This provision simply reinforces trust in a science-based process to establish the product labels we farmers use to do our job. This provision is needed because some states’ actions threaten the availability of these crop protection tools.

These products are essential. Without them, input costs could double, yields could drop, and many of us would have to return to more expensive and less sustainable farming practices. That hurts not just farmers, but consumers, too, in the form of higher prices at the grocery store.

Chairman Thompson’s commitment to including language that protects crop protection tools in the Farm Bill is encouraging, but Congress must act to give the agriculture community certainty. We need policies guided by science and real-world experience – not activists who don’t understand the realities of modern agriculture.

Farming is already full of uncertainties. Losing access to proven tools because of misinformed attacks shouldn’t be one of them.

Gil Crosby

Fairfield