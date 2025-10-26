Faith and Values: Pepper spray and pastoral presence in Portland

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

As I stood at the “No Kings” protest Oct. 18 in Hillsboro, Oregon, I thought of the two young adults who were pepper sprayed on Oct. 4 outside the ICE headquarters in south Portland. I watched the video of that confrontation multiple times and couldn’t see anything but cruel intimidation by ICE agents.

I was appalled, and then was moved to look for ways to “step off the curb and into the streets,” to somehow become more involved to support people and/or families being intimidated and arrested by ICE.

I found a possible “walk the talk” opportunity through new friendships with two Hillsboro pastors. They donned their clergy collars and spent some time at the ongoing (usually small) protests near the ICE headquarters.

Most of their volunteer time is at the Immigration Courthouse accompanying immigrant families or individuals in and out of immigration hearings. They are trained for this serving ministry by Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice.

A brochure on the IMIrJ Accompaniment Program describes the program “to support our community members who are forced to navigate the United States’ complicated, outdated and exploitative immigration proceedings. We train volunteers to walk side by side with individuals as they attend ICE check-ins, immigration court hearings, Intensive Supervision Appearance Program appointments and other mandatory dates during their immigration process.”

As I visited about this program with my two new clergy colleagues, I realized that as helpless as I’ve felt in the past, I want to feel helpless no longer. Immigration issues in North Idaho, our former home, were too often only anger talking points for folks who were fixated on “illegal aliens.”

This question was rarely asked: “Why did these persons so desperate they felt forced to leave their home countries and enter the U.S. illegally?” I find this question an important one. In our new hometown, I find other people – including our Mexican daughter-in-law – who are willing to ask “why.”

As I hear anecdotal stories about pastors accompanying people and families to/from immigration court, I’m pleasantly surprised to hear that ICE agents have – up to this point – respected the pastoral escort service.

I hope to experience that myself.

For many years, I have spoken and written about a “subversive Jesus,” a man willing to confront both religious and political leaders with the words that come out of both sides of their mouths. He confronted their hypocritical words and actions that oppressed the common and defenseless people of Israel.

As we read Jesus’ words and actions, we might miss their subversive nature. But in the historical context of Jesus’ time, they were very subversive.

Jesus says “but I say to you” six times in Matthew 5 as he challenges six different religious rules about anger, adultery, divorce, oaths, retaliation and loving enemies. He called the religious leaders – and us – to higher standards than merely the letter of a law.

Being born of the God of radical hospitality, Jesus knew God’s expected “standard of behavior” was based on unconditional love, not conditional human-made laws. I tend to see the Accompaniment Program of IMIrJ as a subversive effort. ICE agents and the broader Deptartment of Homeland Security must be reminded in multiple ways that immigrant families and individual are real persons, not “others” to be targeted by political oppression.

I’ve been told by an IMIrJ volunteer that since Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, the program has received hundreds of applications for volunteers. That’s refreshing news. I hope my application is approved in due time. It better be. I just bought my very first clergy shirt and collar!

