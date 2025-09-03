Letters for Wednesday, Sept. 3

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Something’s not right

So, here we are, United States of America. A convicted felon serving in the Oval Office, sending military troops into our nation’s capital under the guise of some made up crime wave, not supported at all by any trustworthy data. If he were so intent on crime reduction, why did he recently commute the federal sentence of Chicago’s drug lord and major gang leader, Larry Hoover, this past May?

And our 5th District representative continues to align himself with literally everything this company boss tosses his way. From the budget bill, not intended to help small to midsized farmers here in Eastern Washington over the long term, which they will eventually figure out, but provides, instead, a big boost to large corporate producers who will take the lion’s share; all the way to these “working class” tax cuts; yeah, they’ll be OK enough to temporarily help out with some of the continuous rising costs we see in goods and services; question is, why are they due to expire in a few years while the really huge tax cuts for the wealthiest were made permanent?

There’s just not something right about any of this.

Kath McChesney-Lape

Spokane Valley

Public dollars for public benefits

I’m a proud Spokanite, born and raised in Hillyard, and I am a proud I.B.E.W Local 73 member for the past 10 years.

When I was 18, my mother became disabled. I began struggling to make ends meet and provide for her while working a full-time job. My uncle asked if I ever thought about joining the building trades. A few weeks later I applied and joined a pre-apprenticeship program.

After completion of the program, I applied for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. I got accepted and started working in August 2015 at the age of 22. Later that year, I found out I was pregnant. While still caring for my disabled mother, I had the ability to stay in my career path and finish out my apprenticeship. In October 2016, as a 23-year-old, single mother and sole provider for my son, I had the ability to purchase a home. Without the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers this wouldn’t have been possible.

This career and opportunity gave my family stability, food and a roof over our heads. It’s given me the ability to spend my money at local Spokane businesses. It has given me the skills to utilize and have throughout my life with a future of many possibilities. I thank Spokane City Councilmembers for passing the Public Dollars for Public Benefit Ordinance so that more women will now have greater access to the same opportunities I do.

Brittany Gilbrech

Spokane Savage persistence and dedication

Christopher Savage is running for City Council in District 3, northwest Spokane. He needs you to vote in November to help all of Spokane and make some needed changes.

When he is elected, he will use his commonsense approach to support our police; change policies to stop enabling drug addicts: properly deal with the homeless problem; enforce sit and lie solutions to make our downtown more vibrant; restore the property crime unit; expand the police traffic unit. He listens to the citizens and voters and has been actively involved with trying to get your voice heard. His opponent does not listen, he has had his chance in the last four years to help Spokane, but things are worse.

I’m ready for a change. I hope you want a change. One way to get positive change is for you to vote Christopher Savage for City Council in November.

Victor Frazier

Spokane