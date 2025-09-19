Letters for Friday, Sept. 19

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Commending Baumgartner’s Kirk response

I have been critical of Rep. Michael Baumgartner in the past for what I would characterize as his unwillingness to deal honestly with his constituents and the total abdication of his traditional role as a member of Congress. However, when he gets something right, he should be commended. And so, I thank him for his unequivocal condemnation of political violence and hateful rhetoric in the wake of last week’s assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Unlike the president, members of his party in Congress, media figures, random dudes on social media, and even the widow Kirk, who trafficked in repugnant, divisive and threatening rhetoric, Baumgartner stated, “We must find our way back to a time when disagreements didn’t lead to dehumanization, and certainly not to violence.” A noble goal. Thank you, congressman.

Deidre McAuliffe

Loon Lake

Vote ‘yes’ for park levy and ‘yes’ for school bond

As a parent, grandparent and neighborhood volunteer, I understand the vital role our city’s parks and schools play in building strong, thriving communities. Parks are the heart of our neighborhoods – where children play, families gather and neighbors connect. But many of our parks are stretched thin. Equipment is aging, facilities need repairs and resources have not kept pace with the needs of our residents.

That’s why I’m urging my neighbors to vote yes on the park levy. This measure will replace outdated play structures, renovate restrooms, and improve maintenance and safety. A yes vote means safe, accessible parks that continue to bring joy and connection to our community.

Just as parks strengthen our neighborhoods, schools provide the foundation for our children’s future. Yet many of our schools are in urgent need of upgrades. The school bond will modernize classrooms and repair aging buildings to foster success and growth. This is an investment in our youth and in the long-term health of our community.

Together, our parks and schools make our city strong. They are places where children thrive, families feel supported and neighbors look out for one another. By voting yes on both the park levy and the school bond, we ensure every child has the tools to succeed and every resident can take pride in their community.

I’m voting yes for our parks and yes for our schools – because these are votes for our children, our future, and the strength of our neighborhoods.

Lee Williams

Spokane

Upcoming council elections in Liberty Lake

It’s election season in Liberty Lake, with three City Council seats on the ballot. I’m writing to express my support for Judie Schumacher, candidate for Position 6.

As a resident who has attended many council meetings over the years, I’ve been disappointed by the conduct of some outgoing council members. Too often, decisions are driven by party politics and personal agendas, with excessive ego on display and frequent disregard for the recommendations of our capable city staff. I don’t want more of the same for our community.

That’s why I carefully reviewed the candidates, looking at their campaign platforms, public statements, and listening to them directly. Judie Schumacher stood out clearly above her opponent.

Judie brings strong professional experience from Fortune 500 companies. She understands infrastructure planning and the need to be fiscally prudent. She recognizes the importance of finally developing a vision and plan for our long-vacant Town Square. Most importantly, Judie listens, identifies the real issues, and works toward solutions with cooperation rather than conflict.

Liberty Lake deserves thoughtful, capable leaders who put the community first. For me, that leader is Judie Schumacher for City Council, Position 6.

Kathryn Lynn Atkins

Liberty Lake