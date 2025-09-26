Letters for Friday, Sept. 26

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Safer parks , stronger schools support a better Spokane

As a champion for downtown Spokane, I stand with fellow leaders in supporting the vision of Together Spokane, which will fund 170 projects across the city – many of which will directly strengthen downtown, the economic hub of our region.

Public safety remains a top concern, and this measure addresses it head-on by dedicating Park Rangers to Riverfront Park, as well as other parks across the city. Their visible presence will deter crime and ensure our city’s most prominent gathering places remain safe, welcoming and vibrant. Spokane’s parks are community jewels, and it’s essential we continue protecting them for future generations.

By leveraging the parks levy and school bond jointly, Together Spokane invests in our youth – the very workforce and leaders of tomorrow. Modernized schools and upgraded sports facilities not only prepare students for success but also attract tournaments and events that have proved crucial to fueling Spokane’s economy. The Pacific Northwest Qualifier alone draws thousands to Spokane each year, filling hotels, restaurants and shop with visitors spending in our community and generating tax revenue that supports public services in every neighborhood. And with new all-weather facilities, Spokane can grow this spending and our reputation as a premier sports destination.

A “yes” vote on Together Spokane – both parks and schools – is a vote for safer parks, stronger schools and a better Spokane.

Emilie Cameron

Spokane

Jimmie Rogers is a joke

Are we serious here? How did we hire and why did we hire this man?

To take Zevi Eckhaus out at the end of the game against Washington is just one of many, many, many mistakes he has made. Eckhaus is the best thing that happened to Washington State football this year. We have gone from a solid recognizable product to a team that gets creamed because we have no defense and we have no running game.

There’s a reason why there’s a difference between FBS and FCS. This ain’t FCS. Rogers bringing in his whole staff and all of his people that he had recruited was a mistake. They are not competitive and it’s sad to see because I’ve been a Cougar – a loyal Cougar – since the late 1980s and this is disgusting what we see right now.

And stop talking about competitive advantage. Why doesn’t he just say he doesn’t know what to do. And decide on a quarterback. He knows who his quarterback is … stick with him and then improve. It’s almost too late for this year but you got to improve the defense and depth and running game. Make it be a major college football program group of recruits.

This is a joke, and it’s sad to see because Washington State has suffered enough.

David R. Hellenthal

Spokane