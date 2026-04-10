Letters for Friday, April 10

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A new voting strategy to consider

There’s an election strategy that’s being promoted for the 2026 Idaho primaries. Democrats and independents should register as republicans so they can vote in the GOP’s closed primary and affect the outcome. On first look it appears to be a good idea. It is not!

The GOP closed its primary in 2012 based on the fact that only the most dedicated voters show up at the polls for primaries. In Idaho, turnout ranged from 24.46%-32.6% of registered voters in any primary since 2012. Registered voters made up 65%-70% of the overall voting age population during that time, meaning 14.6%-23.1% of voting-eligible Idahoans have determined who moves on to the general election.

That means only those candidates most closely aligned with a party’s agenda get voted for by their dedicated base. As a result, Idaho’s elected representatives at every level have been moving further right for well over a decade.

Let them have their closed primary. Let them nominate candidates who are beholden to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, corporations and lobbyists. Candidates who ignore their constituents’ concerns and harm working Idahoans. Concentrate on encouraging new voter registration, becoming informed about candidates’ agendas and, above all, vote!

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

‘Strategic ambiguity’ the new ‘alternative facts’?

Lest there be any remaining doubt about Mike Baumgartner’s ambitions and loyalties, his BBC interview of April 7 answered it. He appears to want a Cabinet position, and his sycophancy of Trump appears boundless in this pursuit.

As our representative, Baumgartner was asked to comment publicly on Trump’s threats to annihilate an entire civilization. World leaders were horrified by such unhinged rhetoric from the person in charge of our nuclear arsenal. Governments around the world, including Iran, laughed at this familiar pattern: outrageous threats followed by retreat.

Baumgartner, however, tried to dress this up as a deliberate policy of “strategic ambiguity,” even invoking Machiavelli; a figure known to argue that a ruler must be willing to act “immorally, cunningly and with force” to preserve a state. Is this truly his model for leadership?

Most disturbing of all, Baumgartner could not bring himself to acknowledge that wiping out an entire civilization would constitute genocide. This is the face of America that he chose to present to BBC and the world.

Let us be clear; “strategic ambiguity” is simply a polished phrase to try to convince us that there is a clear motive and plan, despite what we read, hear and see. This is gaslighting.

The only strategy here is distracting the American public from the Epstein Files. Trump is willing to sacrifice the lives of our service members and the safety of our country in order to do so. And Baumgartner is happy to help.

Susan Alexander

Spokane