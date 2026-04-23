Front Porch: The last word

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It’s a daunting task to sum up a life in a few paragraphs.

Yet every week, the newspaper obituary section is filled with stories told by loved ones left behind.

From birth overseas to military families to a couple of ladies who wanted to have the last word, here are a few snapshots of community members who’ve passed away.

On Dec. 12, 1945, the New York Times reported Graham DeLong’s arrival in the U.S. Eight-month-old Graham and his mother, Joyce, a World War II bride, arrived on one of the first ships sent by Congress to ferry military dependents to the States during the war.

They settled in Montana, where his father joined them after his service.

Graham served in the military during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed a long career at Kaiser Aluminum Trentwood and opened Graham’s Graphics post-retirement.

He died Nov. 22, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda.

The family wrote, “Mom and Dad, we imagine you dancing to music, sipping coffee, and enjoying pastries together once more. Thank you for your example of hard work, selfless love, perseverance, and wholehearted devotion to family. We will carry your legacy forward.”

Paul Cooley was born in Naples, Italy, to American Army Air Corps Staff Sergeant Ralph B. Cooley and Filippina Russo Cooley, an Italian native.

He moved to Spokane as a baby and was soon joined by his sister JoAnn, twin sisters Barbara and Beverly, and finally a brother, Robert, all within five years. Paul’s large extended family led to many holiday gatherings and parties filled with pasta, music and games.

Paul loved teaching and coaching, and his career in education spanned 30 years.

Patrick Michael Molvik, 58, died unexpectedly in October.

His obituary said, “He leaves behind a world he made brighter, smarter, and kinder – and a legacy that hums in every wire he repaired, every student he inspired, and every life he gently guided.”

“Patrick was a modern-day renaissance man, a true polymath whose curiosity knew no limits. He was passionate about more things than time or space could ever hold, and could never resist discovering how things worked. Radios, engines, and computers often found themselves spread across his workbench, awaiting the patient precision of his hands. He brought broken things back to life – not just machines but sometimes spirits too.”

Brian Miller’s obituary described him as quiet and studious, avoiding the spotlight. However, his contributions significantly impacted a device most of us use daily – the cellphone.

An electrical engineer who graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a 4.0 GPA, he held multiple patents from his time at Hewlett-Packard in Liberty Lake and its spin-off companies. His work helped revolutionize cellular technology.

“If you have a cell phone, in some way you know Brian,” read his obituary.

He also spent decades volunteering for the Spokane Audubon Society.

“If you’ve enjoyed the sound of the birds at a Spokane area wildlife refuge, you know Brian.”

His memorial concluded, “You may not think you knew Brian. But you did – you do. You know him in the technology you use, the nature you enjoy, and the relationships you cherish. You know him in the way the room feels when it’s full of laughter, and the way a warm spring breeze feels on your face.”

Penny Ann Sanders managed her own life all the way to the end when she penned her obit.

“All of my life I have tried to be in charge,” she wrote. “When I felt I was not, I always knew why. My Lord was in charge, and by His word, I knew I had to obey or else. His final word to me was, ‘It is time to come home.’ I lifted my arms in the air and said ‘yes,’ and off I went, not to look back or question.

“Still being in charge before I go, I have asked that there be no service. I have always hated services, it is just a time to cry, sing songs that the family had to pick out, and hope that they picked the right ones, and order flowers hoping that the person that just passed likes them.”

She further directed, “I know people hate that when there is no service, and they feel that they didn’t get to say goodbye, but just look up and wave to the sky and shout ‘GOODBYE PENNY!’ ”

Sometimes having the last word is a gift to those you’ve left behind.

Laura Jean Sweet died in November and asked the following to be included in her obituary:

“Now that I’m gone, remember me with smiles and laughter, and if you need to cry, cry with your brother or sister who walks in grief beside you. …

“Look for me in the people I’ve known or helped in some special way. Let me live in your heart and in your mind. …

“Love does not die, people do. So that when what is left of me is love, give me away as best you can.”

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com. Hval is the author of “War Bonds: Love Stories from the Greatest Generation” (Casemate Publishers, 2015) available at Auntie’s Bookstore and bookstores nationwide.