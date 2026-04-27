Faith and Values: We’re only one. But we are one

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Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

It would be impossible to count the number of small groups organized in America who undoubtedly feel “We’re only one group.”

They would be partly right. But that dismissive statement would diminish their power-potential. Until they realize they are “only one” among many other small groups focused on similar purposes.

The 20th-century anthropologist Margaret Mead is attributed to have declared: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Whether she actually said this is uncertain, but it deeply reflects what she believed.

I’ve considered this quote frequently since Feb. 28. That day, a small group of residents at Merrill Gardens began to invest an hour on Saturday mornings protesting and affirming as the “Street Corner Vigil” outside of our Hillsboro building. Lots of wonderful horn-honking, thumbs-up and comments from cars and pedestrians.

And we can count on at least one one-finger salute each vigil morning. I almost consider it a lost day if we don’t see one finger testing the air.

We know our efforts are very small. We can wonder about their impact on people. But we hear horns, see smiles, catch positive comments from passing car windows, and visit with people walking by us. We’re encouraged that our vigil might make a tiny, daily difference to those folks who realize a small group of geezers-in-training care about them.

We’re also buoyed by another reality: We aren’t alone in our tiny efforts. On March 28, some of us stood vigil on Fourth Avenue and Main Street, while the rest joined thousands in Portland and Hillsboro, Oregon, at the “No Kings” event. Small groups standing together are more than “only one.”

A former Sandpoint pastoral colleague posted a Facebook “No Kings” response reflecting my own contention that elders have a significant place in the “only one, but we are one” movement:

“I’ve heard a lot of comments about how much ‘gray hair’ is present at No Kings, and related, protests. I see plenty of younger adults and children, too, so it isn’t just a generational thing. Think about it. The gray haired people are the children and siblings of the people who fought against fascism back in the day. They have seen the cost beyond finances of other wars first hand, too.

“At this age, one’s body may not be cooperative with in-person protests (I’m on day 3 of a migraine since No Kings, and plenty of aches), but you better believe we will walk, hobble, wheel, or crawl to a demonstration right now!!!”

Shortly after Easter, I came to my car after an appointment. Under the windshield wiper was a small zip-lock baggie with an ICE whistle and a small brochure (Spanish on one side, English on the other): “Form a Crowd … Stay Loud,” it announced, then gave brief instructions on who to contact if ICE agents are seen in the area.

No organization was named. But it was clear this came from people wanting to make a difference beyond their numbers. I carry the baggie proudly.

A few weeks ago, I discovered a poet new to me as I read an edition of Diana Butler Bass’ “The Cottage.” The poet is Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer. I thought of our vigil group as I read her five-line affirmation from her poetic collection “After Years of Eschewing Politics”:

throwing my small voice

into the big conversation,

part of me thrills

part of me shivers

to think it might really matter

Yes, Rosemerry, I believe “it” matters.

One, plus one, plus one, plus one, plus … equals a difference that matters.

The Rev. Paul Graves, a retired United Methodist minister, can be contacted at elderadvocates@gmail.com. Graves is a former Sandpoint resident residing in Hillsboro, Oregon.