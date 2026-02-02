Faith and Values: Amid current national issues, it’s important to remember the interconnectedness of humanity

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Reflecting on the increasing tension and animosity in Minnesota and across the nation, I’ve wondered what can be done to bridge the societal gaps in connection.

Because we are all connected. The entire human family is related, biologically, genetically, culturally and spiritually. What happens to some of us affects us all. As activist Fannie Lou Hamer famously said, “Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

I have gone through major shifts in thought and belief over my life. I’ve changed fundamental ways of seeing the world and my role within it. And none of those changes was brought about by someone else belittling me, judging me or screaming in my face.

When I’ve changed my thoughts and beliefs, it’s been because I was moved by the humanity of someone else. Because I learned about a person or group of people’s personal experience on this planet and how it differed from mine. That connection to another person allowed my mind to shift and become open to different questions and answers.

Many times, those human connections came via someone’s story told in a book. Other times, it was from meeting a person directly in my life and getting to know them. I typically didn’t set out to change my mind and then find a book or person to do so. Usually, they came to me, and I was open enough to engage.

A time for action – and reflection

Now, regarding current political events, I do think that there is a time and place for aggressive social action. Standing up for people’s rights and taking action to stop the illegal capture of people by federal agents who are not identifying themselves or displaying their proper warrants is one of those times.

But watching the people protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the streets, I’ve seen tactics such as blocking cars, filming, interrupting a church service and chanting “Shame!” And I have a hard time believing chants of shame and mob mentalities will cause any ICE agents to stop and question the legality or morality of their actions.

We are all connected. When protesters spew insults and disgust upon agents, they are screaming into their own faces. I am not in any way condoning the behavior of ICE or the intent behind their orders. I wish they would disband immediately.

But I can imagine someone who believes strongly in justice, in safety and security and in loyalty, signing up to work for ICE because they believe it is fighting against crime. They are being told that they are enforcing immigration law. Maybe they’re motivated by the giant sign-on bonus and student loan forgiveness plans, spurred on by economic fear and insecurity. The reasons someone could work for ICE are many, and I believe that it’s worthwhile to spend a minute in creative thought to try to empathize before making a blanket statement that all ICE agents are monsters.

We are all connected. When Jonathon Ross shot Renee Good in the face while she tried to drive away, he shot himself. When MAGA folks look at Spanish-speaking, brown-skinned individuals and assume any level of criminality, legal status, economic status, or morality, they are judging themselves. They are projecting their fears of economic displacement shifting cultural norms, and change of the status quo to which they are accustomed onto innocent people who deserve dignity over judgment.

I wish that folks in the MAGA camp would see that the people coming to our country with hopes of a better life are not in any way deficient. That America started as a place of refugee for immigrants fleeing their home country for a better life, and that asylum is one of our foundational values. That many of the folks getting picked up by ICE are here legally, in the process of going through the proper channels to seek asylum.

Connection over confrontation

And beyond that, I wish that folks on the right would recognize that immigrants are not a threat to our country but a bonus. I wish they would spend a little energy to learn about the many advancements made in this country that came from an immigrant’s mind. Fundamental “American” innovations such as hamburgers and blue jeans to Google and basketball came to us from immigrants.

I am all for exercising our right to free speech, but that freedom needs to come with a sense of emotional intelligence and strategy. Villainizing, shaming, blocking, bullying, or profiling people are not effective strategies to change anyone’s worldview. I don’t think that we can protest or legislate our way to a kinder, more cohesive society.

We need to connect to others on a human level. We need to expand our bubbles and meet people who are different from us with an open mind. If we care about making our society a safer, more inclusive, kinder place, we need to lead by example.

Across religions and spiritual practices is the idea that we are all one. The intention behind namaste, the golden rule in Judaism, Christianity and Islam, and the interconnectedness of Taoism all acknowledge our mutual dependency. We will suffer or thrive together.

Sarah Henn Hayward is a former Christian and the author of a spiritual memoir, “Giving Up God: Resurrecting an Identity of Love & Wonder,” and a children’s chapter book, “Sedona and the Sloth.”