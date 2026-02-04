Reader Spotlight: When uncertainty becomes a way of life

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

When uncertainty becomes a way of life

Across Spokane, a quiet tension has begun to shape the rhythm of daily life. People are adjusting their routines in ways that speak louder than any official statement. Fear doesn’t announce itself; it settles in slowly. Parents keep their children closer. Workers hesitate before leaving home. Neighbors share warnings in group chats. These are not dramatic gestures – they are subtle shifts that reveal how uncertainty seeps into ordinary life. And when fear becomes the guiding force behind everyday decisions, it becomes a form of pressure that affects entire communities, especially those who have historically carried the weight of scrutiny.

That pressure intensifies when people can no longer tell the difference between protection and threat. Spokane residents have witnessed enforcement actions that feel unpredictable – unmarked vehicles, officers without visible identification, and sudden activity in neighborhoods where families are simply trying to live their lives. These moments echo the disturbing images we’ve been watching across America, where transparency is replaced with silence and the visibility that keeps power accountable begins to erode. When authority becomes anonymous, trust collapses. And once trust collapses, it becomes difficult to rebuild.

Many communities in Spokane are experiencing this moment through very different lenses. For Black, Latino, Indigenous, immigrant and refugee families, vigilance has always been part of daily life – a quiet awareness shaped by history, by lived experience, and by the understanding that safety in America has never been evenly distributed. But in recent days, that vigilance has sharpened into something heavier. Parents are watching their children more closely. Families are limiting movement. People are scanning their surroundings in ways others may not notice, but that they feel in their bodies. This shift is not imagined. It is a response to increased scrutiny and uncertainty – and it deserves to be acknowledged.

These differences in experience do not divide us; they reveal the truth that America has never been a single, uniform experience. Spokane is living through that truth right now. And acknowledging it is the first step toward rebuilding trust.

Leadership matters in moments like this. Spokane deserves clear communication about what is happening and why. Silence from leadership is not neutral – it deepens fear. Transparency is not optional – it is a democratic requirement. When authority becomes unclear, when enforcement appears without explanation, when families are left to interpret events on their own, the conditions for harm grow. And the burden falls heaviest on those who have always lived closest to the margins.

Spokane is at a crossroads. We can allow uncertainty to define us, or we can insist on transparency, accountability, and the safety of all who call this place home. Our leaders have a responsibility to guide us through this moment with clarity and courage. And we, as a community, have a responsibility to ensure that every family – regardless of origin – can move through this city without fear.

