Front Porch: What we give away

Next Chapter Home accepts donations 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on the first Friday and third Saturday of each month at 4718 N. Ash St. Donations can also be scheduled by calling (509) 859-8545. Please check their Facebook page (nextchapterspokane) or website, nextchapterhome.org, to learn about donation needs.

When two columnists pick the same topic and their columns run consecutively, the universe might be trying to tell you something.

Last week, Stefanie Pettit wrote about going through their home and purging things they no longer need or use. Her husband’s retirement sparked the reorg, and she admitted it’d been a couple of decades since their last great purge.

I don’t think we have as many closets as the Pettits, or maybe I’m just a compulsive sorter, organizer, giver-awayer. I keep a large bag in the spare room, and when I come across something we no longer want or need, I pop it in the bag. When it fills, I grab another. Then I deliver the donations to one of two places: the Goodwill store near my home, or Next Chapter Home, a nonprofit co-founded by my friend Lerria. More on that later.

Long before decluttering pro Marie Kondo advocated the KonMari Method, which advises keeping only possessions that “spark joy,” a good friend gave me life-changing advice. She followed the “something in, something out” rule.

To wit: If you add something to your home or wardrobe, get rid of something else. (Disclaimer: I’ve never been able to apply this principle to books. But household items, clothes, and shoes? Absolutely).

Recently, I relinquished a pair of satin evening shoes with kitten heels and sparkly rhinestone clasps.

I slid my feet into the classic beauties and winced. Golly, did those narrow toes pinch! Instead of walking gracefully in them, I wobbled woefully. Into the donation bag they went, where they joined a trio of sweaters I didn’t wear and had grown weary of seeing. I went shopping and bought three new ones.

Then I said so long to a perfectly good Pepto-Bismol pink pullover (the color looked better in-store), a baggy scoop-neck leopard print and a heavy green cable-knit sweater.

Wearing the new items sparks joy, as does imagining that donated clothing may be just what a Goodwill shopper is looking for.

Our oldest son is an administrative support specialist with Goodwill’s workforce and family services. From him, I learned that proceeds from the thrift stores fund community-based programs, focusing on job training, employment placement services, as well as specialized programs for veterans, individuals with disabilities, at-risk youth, and those transitioning from incarceration or homelessness.

An announcement from our youngest son ignited a flurry of long-delayed redecorating, prompting more purging.

Sam is bringing his fiancée home to meet us this spring!

We hadn’t gotten around to painting his room after he moved to Texas, mainly because the walls needed some major TLC thanks to staples and sticky tack damage.

Our contractor will tackle that project because my husband has his hands full.

Ten years ago, the spare room across the hall had become a repository for all of the stuff Derek removed from our closet when he built a walk-in closet in our bedroom. He created a lovely space, but never got around to painting it, adding a pocket door, or installing a closet system. But there’s nothing as motivating as a meet the future daughter-in-law deadline! Soon, we’ll actually have a usable guest room. Well, after new flooring and paint.

Next Chapter Home provided the perfect place to donate the bedding, fleece blankets, and throw pillows that had migrated to Sam’s closet and the spare room over the years.

The organization partners with local charitable groups to provide home goods and furnishings for newly housed persons. A lovely showroom offers a personalized shopping experience for those embarking on a fresh start in their own space.

On Saturday, I dropped off the freshly laundered items. I got teary when I pictured an excited kiddo spotting Sam’s pillowy soft “Star Wars” comforter and wrapping up in its warmth.

It got me thinking about the things we give away. I wonder if they say as much about us as the things we keep

.